"Stop teasing, just bring the king home" - Fans believe a Lionel Messi return to Barcelona is in the works as club post video of PSG star and Busquets

Barcelona fans are speculating that the club are working on bringing Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou after they posted a video of the Argentine embracing Sergio Busquets.

The Spanish midfielder recently announced that he would be leaving the Catalan club in the summer. He was one of Messi's closest teammates during their time together at Camp Nou.

The Argentine shared the pitch 567 times with the veteran midfielder during his career, the most with any teammate. Barcelona recently posted a nostalgic clip of the pair embracing each other during different stages of their careers on social media.

Fans are now claiming that a return for Messi to the Blaugrana is in the works. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Stop teasing, just bring the king home."

The 35-year-old is currently in the final months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain as it expires this summer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has previously reported that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will leave the Parisians at the end of the season.

While he has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona, the Blaugrana need to free up €200 million from their wage bill to accommodate Messi.

Despite the financial difficulties, fans are hopeful. The recent video with Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi has further raised their hopes. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter:

Lionel Messi penned a heartfelt message after Sergio Busquets announced him leaving Barcelona

Sergio Busquets is a bona-fide Barcelona legend. The Spaniard has made 719 appearances for the club during his illustrious career, winning 31 trophies.

Lionel Messi reacted after the midfielder announced his decision to leave the Blaugrana. He penned a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing for his former teammate:

"On the field always with the 5 but in reality as a player and as a person you are a 10, Busi. I wish you the best in your new stage and always, both to you and to your entire family. Thank you for what's on and off the field, there were so many moments we spent together, many good ones and some also complicated ones... They will remain forever! Big hug."

Apart from their deadly connection on the pitch, the pair shared a great relationship off the pitch as well.

