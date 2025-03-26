“Stop thinking about being the next Cristiano Ronaldo” - Manchester United legend Paul Parker launches scathing attack at Red Devils star

Paul Parker has slammed Alejandro Garnacho and urged the young Manchester United winger to start focusing on himself and not think about being the next Cristiano Ronaldo. The former United defender also questioned Garnacho’s maturity, suggesting that the young player’s mindset could hold back his career.

Garnacho, who idolized Cristiano Ronaldo during the legendary striker's time at Old Trafford, has found it tough going for consistency this season. The Argentine has played 28 times in the Premier League, contributing merely four goals and one assist.

Speaking to SpilXperten, Parker pointed out that the Argentine youngster has let himself and his family down. He explained (via MufcMPB on X):

“I liked him when he came through and he had that Argentinian fire in his belly, which he has lost completely. He has let himself and his family down. He has let his club down, because he is not taking advantage of the talent he was supposed to have.”

Parker continued:

“He is not playing like an adult and he is certainly not acting like an adult, and he has to have a good look in the mirror, to tell himself that he needs to stop thinking about being the next [Cristiano] Ronaldo. He will never be that, so he has to accept the fact that he needs to work hard to get a decent career.”

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho isn't the only attacker struggling for form, as Manchester United are having a dismal season, languishing in mid-table currently in the Premier League.

Former Manchester United sporting director in talks to return to FA despite Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr interest

Dan Ashworth is in talks to rejoin the Football Association (FA), having left Manchester United in controversial circumstances in December 2024. The well-revered sporting director arrived at United over the summer from Newcastle, only to depart from the club after a mere few months.

The FA is eager to have Ashworth return in a senior capacity, according to The Telegraph (via United in Focus). He worked at the FA’s director of elite development before joining Brighton with a similar brief in 2018.

However, the FA faces competition for his services from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. The Saudi Arabian side have had discussions with Ashworth over the sporting director role. The position would include work on the club’s long-term strategy and transfer policy as it tries to ensure its place as a dominant force in the Middle East.

His potential work in the FA would see the former Manchester United sporting director overseeing the development of junior and senior football for both men’s and women’s teams.

