"Stop wasting your time", "Al-Nassr is a circus" - Fans offer advice to Cristiano Ronaldo after Al-Nassr president resigns

Fans have advised Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Al-Nassr this summer after the club's president, Ibrahim bin Abdullah Al-Muhaidib, resigned from his post. The Saudi Arabian club have been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately.

The Knights of Najd have notably failed to effectively strengthen their squad after failing to win any silverware last season, often being overshadowed by their rivals Al-Hilal. They were also poor during pre-season, winning just one out of their eight friendlies.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. have signed just one international player this summer - goalkeeper Bento as a replacement for David Ospina. However, they are yet to conclude any other transfers despite being recently thrashed 4-1 by Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup final.

Al-Nassr president Ibrahim bin Abdullah Al-Muhaidib has now resigned after being reportedly disrupted in his plans by the Chairman of the Board of Directors Raid Ismail and CEO Guido Fienga.

Al-Muhaidib reportedly had a three-hour meeting with other higher-ups, in which he pledged to fund a new coach, two new local players, and three new foreign players from his own pocket. However, his offer was rejected, leading to his resignation. In addition, he was reportedly angered by Sultan Al-Ghasyan's appointment as the club's director.

The former president posted on X:

"In the interest of the Nasraoui entity. The club is managed by one party. And she is responsible for it before everyone, The presence of two club administrations may hinder the success of the club. Therefore, in the interest of the club, I submit my resignation. I am sure the situation will change for the better with the presence of one administration running the club. I will continue to support everyone who works to serve the club. Good luck to our global idol."

Fans were left furious by this, with one branding Al-Nassr a circus:

"Ronaldo is going to retire without winning another title... Al Nassr is a circus"

Another fan advised Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Al-Nassr and to stop wasting his time amid their many issues:

"There is no fu**ing way ronaldo stays now? blud your 39 please do somting stop wasting your time"

"It’s official the president submits his resignation," one fan was left heartbroken.

"I hope Ronaldo leaves. Enough of this disgraceful club messing around our [Goat]. SPL should be renamed Al Hilal PL & Saudi FA should give them trophy before season even starting," one fan commented.

"Perfect now we dont have a strong man that can change the situation," another added.

"Ronny should follow suit !!" one fan tweeted.

"And Al Nassr has just lost the last board member who actually cares about the well being of the club," another commented.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr be back in action?

Tensions appear to be mounting at Al-Nassr after their president Ibrahim bin Abdullah Al-Muhaidib resigned. Meanwhile, manager Luis Castro's job is reportedly on the line. But Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will have a shot at getting back to winning ways in their next fixture against Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday, August 22.

The Knights of Najd kicked off their campaign against Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Super Cup final, where they found 2-0, with Cristiano Ronaldo finding the back of the net. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner started and opened the scoring against Al-Hilal in the final. But he was unable to do anything as his side were defeated 4-1, with Al-Hilal scoring four goals in 17 minutes in the second half.

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday to inspire Al-Nassr to victory. The 39-year-old had an exceptional 2023-24 campaign, garnering 44 goals and 13 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions.

