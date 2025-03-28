“Stop wasting my time” - Arsenal star reacts as Bukayo Saka returns to training after injury

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya provided a funny response to Bukayo Saka's Instagram post on the latter's return to training from injury. The England international, who is considered one of the best players in the Gunners squad, is seemingly close to returning to full fitness after a hamstring issue.

Ad

Saka has been out for about three months now, which has cost the north Londoners in terms of their Premier League title race. It is unlikely that the Gunners will displace Liverpool at the top of the table, who have a 12-point lead over Arsenal.

Announcing his return to training on Instagram, Saka wrote in the caption:

"Hello again."

Ad

Trending

Raya wrote in the comments (via The Boot Room):

"Stop wasting my time."

Saka and Raya have shared the pitch 60 times with each other across competitions. The pair will look to get the Gunners deep into the Champions League, with a quarter-final against Real Madrid awaiting them.

The 23-year-old winger was sensational at the start of the campaign before his injury. He played 24 matches across competitions for Mikel Arteta's team, bagging nine goals and 13 assists.

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Saka plays a part in Arsenal's upcoming Premier League match against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 1.

David Ornstein responds to question on whether Arsenal's Bukayo Saka will be fit in time for Real Madrid clash

Bukayo Saka

With Bukayo Saka returning to training, it appears as though the attacker should be ready in time for Arsenal's UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Ad

The first leg of this tie is set to take place at the Emirates Stadium on April 8, and the reverse fixture on April 16. When asked about whether Saka will feature in these games, David Ornstein said during a segment for The Athletic (via GIVEMESPORT):

"As John Cross was first to report, that appears to be the hope of Arsenal and Saka. It would also fit with the estimated recovery timescales when he underwent surgery. But they won't rush him or take risks and rightly so."

The Gunners will have time to assess Saka's fitness and give him match time before they face Real Madrid. First up is a league game against Fulham, after which Mikel Arteta and Co. travel to Goodison Park for another English top-flight outing to face Everton on Saturday, April 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback