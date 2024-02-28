"Stop waving your arms around" - Alan Shearer slams Manchester United attacker for his first-half performance against Nottingham Forest

Alan Shearer was not happy with Marcus Rashford during the first half of Manchester United's FA Cup match against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

The Red Devils won the game 1-0 and moved on to the next round. However, Rashford did not please his critics with his performance on the night.

The winger has been having a tough time this season at Old Trafford, scoring just five goals in 31 appearances. It has been a far cry from his tally last season, where he scored an impressive 30 goals and earned himself a contract extension.

Against Nottingham Forest, Rashford struggled to provide any major impact. Pundit Alan Shearer was particularly critical of the winger and complained about his body language on the field. Speaking to the BBC during the game, he said (via Daily Mail):

"Come on Marcus, get up. Stop waving your arms around. You've got to do better. I don't like his body language at times. He's trying to send a message out to the fans, it's not my fault. You as an individual have to take responsibility now and again for your actions on the pitch. Get up and get on with it."

The pundit further noted that the winger's body language has been a cause for concern this season:

"Marcus Rashford still has to send out the correct message to the fans with his body language and at times this season he hasn't done that. He is getting frustrated."

Casemiro drives Manchester United to beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 and enter FA Cup quarter-finals

Manchester United have made it to the FA Cup quarter-finals after winning 1-0 against Nottingham Forest. The match's only goal came in the 89th minute, thanks to Casemiro's effort.

Throughout the game, Forest created several chances to score. They threatened in the second half but struggled and failed to get past Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Red Devils also had their share of opportunities to break the deadlock through much of the game. They managed to put pressure on the hosts' defense but couldn't find the back of the net until the final moments.

The decisive goal came from a brilliant free-kick by Bruno Fernandes, who aimed the ball low towards the near post. Casemiro made his run into the area and managed to direct the bouncing ball through the legs of goalkeeper Matt Turner and into the net.

Manchester United will be hoping they can continue this FA Cup form and potentially drive their way through to the final.