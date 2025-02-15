"Straight away it was one of his reactions" - Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal defender William Saliba offered to play as striker amid injury woes

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has stated that center-back William Saliba offered to play as a striker in light of the club's current injury concerns. The Gunners have been dealing with injuries in key positions, particularly in attack, leaving Arteta with limited options.

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have both been ruled out for the season, while wingers Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are also sidelined through injury.

Ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Leicester City on Saturday, Mikel Arteta stated that William Saliba is willing to play upfront in the absence of their key forwards. Arteta said (via ESPN):

"Willy always says, 'I'll play as a striker, I'll play.' Willy is so funny, straight away it was one of his reactions. It's true as well that he played there. He used to score a lot of goals. But probably a lot of players played there when they were younger. All the options are welcome. We are going to have to be creative."

Saliba has been a key player for Mikel Arteta’s side this season, forming a formidable combination at the heart of the club’s defense with Gabriel Magalhaes. The French defender joined the Gunners in 2019 from his boyhood club Saint Etienne for a reported fee of €30 million.

The Gunners secured a 2-0 win over the Foxes on Saturday, with midfielder Mikel Merino, who was deployed as a striker, scoring twice.

Mikel Arteta says Riccardo Calafiori could be deployed as a center forward amid Arsenal’s injury crisis

While William Saliba has offered to play in the attacking role for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta talked about the possibility of playing defender Riccardo Calafiori upfront amid the club’s injury woes.

Calafiori, who joined Arsenal from Bologna last summer, has shown glimpses of his talent at the north London club, though his game time has been curtailed by injuries. The Italian defender has made 21 appearances for the Gunners this season and has scored two goals and provided one assist.

In the buildup to Arsenal’s Premier League game with Leicester City, Mikel Arteta was asked by former Gunner Martin Keown on TNT Sports if defender Riccardo Calafiori could play as center forward. Mikel Arteta responded:

“It’s been done in the past you know. They have this capacity to become a threat, especially in the context of the game against low blocks, it is an option that we have.”

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently in the second position on the Premier League table with 53 points after 25 games. They are four points behind league leaders Liverpool, who have played one game less.

