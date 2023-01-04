"Straight up generational" "The guy is a tank" - Manchester United in awe of 2 players after their outstanding displays against Bournemouth 

Manchester United fans have lauded Casemiro and Luke Shaw following the duo's performances in the side's 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

The Red Devils coasted to victory and kicked off the new year with a comfortable win on Tuesday (January 3).

The first goal arrived in the 23rd minute when Casemiro got on the end of Christian Eriksen's cross and sent a delightful volley past Cherries goalkeeper Mark Travers.

The Brazilian's performance merited his goal as he put in yet another masterclass in the middle of the park.

He dominated the Bournemouth midfield both defensively and by helping United push forward.

Shaw scored the Red Devils' second in the 49th minute with a goal started by the left-back in his own half.

Erik ten Hag's side put together a brilliant move as Shaw broke forward and found Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese sent the ball to Garnacho on the right flank, and he cut it back into the box for Shaw, who arrived and tapped home with his right foot.

It was only the second goal the English left-back has scored at Old Trafford, with the first coming back in 2018.

Marcus Rashford wrapped up the win in the 86th minute, tapping home from close range after Fernandes sent a low-driven cross into his path.

Casemiro and Shaw's performances have been lauded as they helped Manchester United dominate Bournemouth.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to an excellent shift from the duo

UtdPlug @UtdPlug OFFICIAL: Luke Shaw is the MOTM. OFFICIAL: Luke Shaw is the MOTM. 🚨 OFFICIAL: Luke Shaw is the MOTM. ✅

Rohit @Rohit_1799 @UtdPlug Casemiro was the real deal again. The guy is a TANK. We wouldn't be near Top4 without him. @UtdPlug Casemiro was the real deal again. The guy is a TANK. We wouldn't be near Top4 without him.

ً @utdrobbo I'm dead serious. Luke Shaw is the best fullback in football. I'm dead serious. Luke Shaw is the best fullback in football. https://t.co/UJ3W2Jchy8

Trey @UTDTrey If you ever compared your LB to Luke Shaw, there’s still time to apologize If you ever compared your LB to Luke Shaw, there’s still time to apologize https://t.co/vp9yXvPx4O

Trey @UTDTrey LUKE SHAW BEST LB IN THE WORLD AHHH WE ARE COOKING LUKE SHAW BEST LB IN THE WORLD AHHH WE ARE COOKING

Aaron Moniz @amonizfootball Shaw is straight up a generational fullback when he's fit Shaw is straight up a generational fullback when he's fit

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Is there a better midfielder in the world right now than Casemiro? Is there a better midfielder in the world right now than Casemiro? 🇧🇷 https://t.co/eUr02sU37z

Trey @UTDTrey Still can’t believe we only paid £70m for Casemiro, what a steal Still can’t believe we only paid £70m for Casemiro, what a steal 😭

ًEl. @UtdEIIis Words can’t describe how good Casemiro is. I feel like we robbed Real Madrid even though we paid £70M for him. Words can’t describe how good Casemiro is. I feel like we robbed Real Madrid even though we paid £70M for him.

Trey @UTDTrey CASEMIRO BEST DM IN THE WORLD LETS GOOO CASEMIRO BEST DM IN THE WORLD LETS GOOO

Jordan @FourFourJordan Thought I couldn’t love Casemiro anymore and then he’s just dropped a perfect knee slide. Thought I couldn’t love Casemiro anymore and then he’s just dropped a perfect knee slide.

Manchester United prepared to sell four players to raise funds this January

Manchester United could sell Wan-Bissaka.

Manchester United have reportedly put Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Brandon Williams up for sale this January.

According to the Athletic, United are seeking funds to secure an attacking signing, with Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram an option.

Jones has been at Old Trafford for 11 years, but injury issues have taken hold of most of his time with the club.

He has made four appearances since February 2020 and has six months left on his contract.

A departure for the English defender may be difficult to secure, given he will be a free agent come the summer.

Meanwhile, Tuanzebe has become a forgotten man at United and has been sidelined with an injury since July.

Wan-Bissaka recently broke back into Ten Hag's team and started in the win over Bournemouth.

However, the English right-back has been displaced as first-choice by Diogo Dalot, and a move could be in the offing for the former Crystal Palace man.

Williams spent last season on loan at Norwich City but has failed to impress Ten Hag. He may need to depart the club to secure first-team football.

