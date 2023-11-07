"Strange that such a big club can’t make it fit better" - Copenhagen star takes cheeky Manchester United dig ahead of UCL showdown

Copenhagen midfielder Lukas Lerager has aimed a cheeky dig at Manchester United ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday, November 8. The 30-year-old said that the Red Devils are a totally disjointed team under Erik ten Hag.

It is common knowledge that Manchester United are far from a balanced team this season. The Red Devils have entered the term in chaos, failing to impress with their performances and attracting scrutiny as a result.

A run of unfavorable results arguably put Erik ten Hag's job on the line. However, a 1-0 victory at Fulham at the weekend appears to have calmed the situation a bit. Regardless, the tactician still needs to find a way to keep his team firing on all cylinders in the coming weeks to win over critics.

Meanwhile, Copenhagen midfielder Lukas Lerager has commented on the situation at Old Trafford this season. The 30-year-old said that what Erik ten Hag wants doesn't quite match up with what his players want.

“When you sit and watch them, they want really, really many things," he told Bold. "But it’s as if what the coach wants and what the players want don’t quite match up,” said Lerager via United in Focus. “I don’t have to be smart about it, but it seems strange that such a big club can’t make it fit better.”

The midfielder added that Manchester United possess some world-class talent but insists it's up to their manager to get the team firing on all cylinders.

“They have world-class players. National team players from England, Portugal and I could go on. These are really, really talented players. But it is something the coach must get a handle on. As far as we are concerned, it is about not giving them too much space in the changes. That is the most important thing for us,” he added.

Manchester United have won eight and lost eight of their first 16 fixtures across competitions this season.

Manchester United and Copenhagen gear up for decisive Champions League encounter

The two clubs are scheduled to face each other in the group stage at Parken Stadium on Wednesday in what could be a crucial game. Copenhagen lost 1-0 at Old Trafford two weeks ago, with Andre Onana saving a stoppage-time penalty.

A defeat for the Danish side on Wednesday would technically end their hopes of progressing into the next round. Meanwhile, anything other than a victory for Manchester United would further complicate their qualification chances.

As it stands in Group A, Bayern Munich take the lead with nine points. Galatasaray are second with four points. The Red Devils are third with three points while Copenhagen sit at the bottom with only one point.