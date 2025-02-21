“Strange as it sounds” - Jamie Carragher shares ‘suspicion’ about Liverpool and Arsenal for next season amid ongoing title race

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has shared his suspicion about the Reds and Arsenal for next season amid their ongoing title race. The Merseysiders currently lead the Premier League table with 61 points from 26 games.

Ad

The Gunners are eight points behind them in second place with a game in hand, having racked up 53 points from 25 games.

Although both clubs are widely recognized as the two major contenders, Jamie Carragher believes they can still improve. He revealed his suspicion in his column for The Telegraph, explaining (via Liverpool World):

“My suspicion is Liverpool and Arsenal will be much stronger teams a year from now, which means even the eventual champions will think there is much more to come. The title will be won by the side who can overcome their current imperfections to get over the line."

Ad

Trending

He stated:

“Strange as it sounds, if Liverpool do win the league it would still be surprising if they did not significantly invest this summer. Even if Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold stay, Slot’s squad needs improving with three or four first team-ready additions."

This season, Arsenal made some additions to their backline and midfield, signing Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna and Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

Ad

However, they did not sign a forward despite selling Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace. The Reds also had a limited season in transfers, signing just Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

Liverpool boss warns players to ignore Arsenal weekend clash

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has warned his players to ignore the Gunners' upcoming weekend clash against West Ham United on Saturday (February 22). Mikel Arteta's side have a game in hand, and beating the Hammers could see them reduce the points gap from eight to five.

Ad

The Reds have to face league champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this weekend (February 23). This will be a difficult task, and Slot wants his team focused on the Cityzens, rather than how the Gunners play. He said (via Mirror):

"If we constantly look at Arsenal or what other teams are doing, that would not help us. We already know how difficult it is to go to the Etihad, so we don't need Arsenal to get involved in that even more."

The Reds will retain their position at the top of the table even if they lose to Manchester City. However, dropping points could pose problems as the final stages of the season unfold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback