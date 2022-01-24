"Strength in depth" - Roy Keane makes bold statement about Manchester United's top 4 chances in the Premier League

Manchester United legend Roy Keane recently spoke about United's top-four chances. Keane made a bold statement by saying that he has no doubt about United finishing atleast in fourth place come May 2022.

After securing two back-to-back wins in the Premier League, Manchester United supporters have gained great confidence in their team. United looked solid in their last match against West Ham United, which they won 1-0. The Red Devils were compact and organized at the back and were quick to win the ball back from the Hammers in midfield. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick admitted he was heavily impressed with the quality of the team that was on display.

Players have also seemingly become more confident with the change in tactics from 4-2-2-2 to the current system of 4-3-3. The likes of Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Fred have all raised their game recently, which has certainly been a game changer. The victory against West Ham pushed United from seventh place to fourth place in the points table.

Former Red Devils captain Roy Keane recently had a discussion on Skysports about the chances of United finishing in the top four at the end of the season. Keane made a bold statement on the show by saying that he has no doubt about United finishing in at least the top four.

“Without a doubt.” said Roy Keane when asked whether United will finish in the top four.

He then added, "Strength in depth" as a reason for his bold claim.

Can Manchester United finish in a top four spot at the end of the season?

After securing a confident win against West Ham United in the Premier League, Manchester United have occupied the fourth place in the PL table. However, it looks like an open race for more than four teams to finish in a top four spot. Moreover, Chelsea's dip in form has caused their title hopes and now they are on the third place in the table.

This has also made third place available and Chelsea, United, Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham are the teams that are being deemed the favorites to finish in a top four spot at the end of the season. Tottenham had a great chance to surpass United and occupy fourth spot when they faced Chelsea in the PL recently. However, Antonio Conte's men were disappointed against Chelsea as the Blues won game 2-0 to earn three more points.

