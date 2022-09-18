"Strongest team in the circumstances" "The league title is ours" - Arsenal fans predict 'masterclass' as 29-year-old returns to starting XI against Brentford

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is set to feature in the Gunners' Premier League fixture against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, and fans are delighted to see the Ghana international in the starting XI.

Arsenal have kickstarted the 2022-23 campaign in blistering form, winning five of their opening six Premier League encounters. However, the north London outfit endured a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 4, disappointing the traveling fans.

The Gunners will aim to secure all three points against Brentford and regain top spot, with Manchester City leading the way as things stand. Arsenal sat atop the Premier League table until the Cityzens won 3-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday (September 17).

Partey will make his first appearance for the Gunners since his display against Bournemouth, where he picked up a thigh injury. The 29-year-old midfielder returned to training prior to his team's scheduled game against Everton last week, which was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Arsenal supporters have predicted a brilliant performance for Partey against the Bees as fans expressed their joy on Twitter. Here are some of their reactions:

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta shares thoughts on stoppages due to passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has opened up about the delay in fixtures due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the Brentford clash.

The former Gunners midfielder was asked whether he was worried about a loss of momentum due to stoppages in a pre-match press conference. He replied (via Football.London):

"What happened was for a really important reason. We are always available to play but there are police, there are authorities and other people who have to make the right decisions. We have adapted our schedule to be as competitive as possible for Sunday like any other team."

When asked whether he was relieved to hear the game against Brentford would go ahead, Arteta said:

"We needed to play. We want to play games. When you look at the schedule, especially after the World Cup or what we have to go through after the World Cup or next month we needed to play games."

Arteta also spoke on the Queen's passing in a heartfelt message. He said:

"I think it’s phenomenal what the country has done. I think it shows the level of admiration and respect and the legacy that the Queen has left on the lives of so many. It was very emotional and coming from a different country and culture to see that reaction it’s pretty special. I think it tells you a lot about who she was and what she’s left behind her."

