“Stuff of nightmares” – Liverpool fans explain “biggest fear” ahead of facing Manchester United

Liverpool fans online believe Manchester United's tactic of lofting the ball for Marcus Rashford to chase could cause plenty of trouble when the sides meet. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side host the Reds in a crucial fixture on Sunday (October 24).

Liverpool fans noted these tactics in play during Manchester United's 3-2 win over Atalanta in the Champions League. Balls played over the top are a cause of worry for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's system provides freedom for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson to join the attack.

The Reds' fans were understandably worried seeing Manchester United use the very tactic that has troubled them throughout against Atalanta. Here are some of the best tweets from Kopites:

Daniel heselden @DanielHeselden @SeanDOlfc Can see it now…. Firmino gives it away needlessly and Trent is up the field as a right winger, Rashford in the space left my Trent running at Matip!! It’s the stuff of nightmares @SeanDOlfc Can see it now…. Firmino gives it away needlessly and Trent is up the field as a right winger, Rashford in the space left my Trent running at Matip!! It’s the stuff of nightmares

Sean @SeanDOlfc that ball they play to Rashford is the type of ball we allow to happen far too easily that ball they play to Rashford is the type of ball we allow to happen far too easily

MSC @Kloppista_LFC @SeanDOlfc Klopp will have them working on that in training leading up to the game. It's 100% going to be brought up in analysis. @SeanDOlfc Klopp will have them working on that in training leading up to the game. It's 100% going to be brought up in analysis.

P @PPatel_7 The only way Utd will threaten Liverpool on Sunday is if we protect our high defensive line! Rashford & Greenwood are going to be a huge problem if the ball gets lumped over the top! The only way Utd will threaten Liverpool on Sunday is if we protect our high defensive line! Rashford & Greenwood are going to be a huge problem if the ball gets lumped over the top!

Danny McDonald @Dannymc888 @TheKopHQ @LFC Just think with us dominating the ball and playing a high line they will look for the long ball. @TheKopHQ @LFC Just think with us dominating the ball and playing a high line they will look for the long ball.

AB @AB_Singh7 Liverpool cannot deal with long balls. United will beat them. Liverpool cannot deal with long balls. United will beat them.

Terry Bray @TLBRAY92 Very concerned about sunday, big pitch, rashford, greenwood playing in the spaces at full back getting inbehind vvd and matip. Yes united are beatable but. Add ronaldo and fernandes to the above two and its a very dangerous set up for us. Very concerned about sunday, big pitch, rashford, greenwood playing in the spaces at full back getting inbehind vvd and matip. Yes united are beatable but. Add ronaldo and fernandes to the above two and its a very dangerous set up for us.

matip stan acc @kloppbalI Nervous for United game ngl, despite how shit they are, individual brilliance can show up at any time, hate how unpredictable they are. Nervous for United game ngl, despite how shit they are, individual brilliance can show up at any time, hate how unpredictable they are.

🃏 @trent_Iaa @charlieIfc High line and rashfords runs kinda scare me ngl @charlieIfc High line and rashfords runs kinda scare me ngl

Gerard @Gerardmcc01 This Liverpool high line part 2 maybe This Liverpool high line part 2 maybe https://t.co/3MIVgryl8Y

Look at the High Line Liverpool are playing with.

That's cash money For Rashford and Greenwood.

That's cash money For Rashford and Greenwood. Look at the High Line Liverpool are playing with.

That's cash money For Rashford and Greenwood.

August @sunnyelnero @LFC We need to watch the high line of our defense when playing man utd. It is too high and teams are exploiting it. Mid field and defense need to be at their best. @LFC We need to watch the high line of our defense when playing man utd. It is too high and teams are exploiting it. Mid field and defense need to be at their best.

RJulian 🇵🇸 @juliandjiono @TheAnfieldWrap why we can defeated Utd that day, because Klopp didn't play high line & play more defensive @TheAnfieldWrap why we can defeated Utd that day, because Klopp didn't play high line & play more defensive

mainul @FactsUWontLike2 @TheAnfieldWrap we use set pieces properly in that match and we didn’t play high line. and last goal of salah was cherry on the top. Our defence should be careful @TheAnfieldWrap we use set pieces properly in that match and we didn’t play high line. and last goal of salah was cherry on the top. Our defence should be careful

nomad@XXX @nomad56060053 @Corballyred Klopp needs to bin the high line and defend deep … rashford pace becomes useless ie no space to run into @Corballyred Klopp needs to bin the high line and defend deep … rashford pace becomes useless ie no space to run into

Marcus Rashford made his first appearance of the season in Manchester United's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Leicester City last weekend. The 23-year-old attacker scored in his first outing of the season and also netted in the Champions League against Atalanta.

However, Rashford might not feature in Manchester United's game against Liverpool after suffering from a dead leg. Following their win over Atalanta, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said:

“I don’t know. I hope so and I think so. It was a dead leg and sometimes it can take longer than what you want. But if we treat it well, he should be okay.”

Liverpool and Manchester United come into the fixture in contrasting form

Liverpool taking on Manchester United is one of the most highly anticipated fixtures in the entire Premier League. However, both sides come into the game on very different runs of form.

Manchester United are currently winless in three league matches. The Red Devils have lost to Aston Villa and Leicester City while only picking up a point at home against Everton.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are going neck-and-neck with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City in the race for the title. The Reds will come into the game with a lot of confidence after beating Watford 5-0 last weekend. They also beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 in the Champions League midweek.

Liverpool have an attack which is firing on all cylinders. Mohamed Salah has already scored 12 goals in 11 matches so far this season while Roberto Firmino netted a hat-trick against Watford.

It is worth noting that even if Manchester United beat Liverpool, they will still remain a point behind their fierce-rivals in the standings. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in dire need of a positive result to ease some burden off his shoulders.

Liverpool FC @LFC 🎶 𝙂𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙤 𝘽𝙤𝙗𝙗𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙝𝙚 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙚... 🎶Great delivery... clinical header 👌⚽️ #MUNLIV 🎶 𝙂𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙤 𝘽𝙤𝙗𝙗𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙝𝙚 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙚... 🎶Great delivery... clinical header 👌⚽️ #MUNLIV https://t.co/qkRKmXIgAA

