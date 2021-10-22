“Stuff of nightmares” – Liverpool fans explain “biggest fear” ahead of facing Manchester United

Liverpool fans online believe Manchester United's tactic of lofting the ball for Marcus Rashford to chase could cause plenty of trouble when the sides meet. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side host the Reds in a crucial fixture on Sunday (October 24).
Liverpool fans noted these tactics in play during Manchester United's 3-2 win over Atalanta in the Champions League. Balls played over the top are a cause of worry for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's system provides freedom for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson to join the attack.
The Reds' fans were understandably worried seeing Manchester United use the very tactic that has troubled them throughout against Atalanta. Here are some of the best tweets from Kopites:
Marcus Rashford made his first appearance of the season in Manchester United's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Leicester City last weekend. The 23-year-old attacker scored in his first outing of the season and also netted in the Champions League against Atalanta.
However, Rashford might not feature in Manchester United's game against Liverpool after suffering from a dead leg. Following their win over Atalanta, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said:
“I don’t know. I hope so and I think so. It was a dead leg and sometimes it can take longer than what you want. But if we treat it well, he should be okay.”
Liverpool and Manchester United come into the fixture in contrasting form
Liverpool taking on Manchester United is one of the most highly anticipated fixtures in the entire Premier League. However, both sides come into the game on very different runs of form.
Manchester United are currently winless in three league matches. The Red Devils have lost to Aston Villa and Leicester City while only picking up a point at home against Everton.
Liverpool, on the other hand, are going neck-and-neck with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City in the race for the title. The Reds will come into the game with a lot of confidence after beating Watford 5-0 last weekend. They also beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 in the Champions League midweek.
Liverpool have an attack which is firing on all cylinders. Mohamed Salah has already scored 12 goals in 11 matches so far this season while Roberto Firmino netted a hat-trick against Watford.
It is worth noting that even if Manchester United beat Liverpool, they will still remain a point behind their fierce-rivals in the standings. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in dire need of a positive result to ease some burden off his shoulders.