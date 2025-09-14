"Stunk the place out", "Buckle up or f***ing sit on the bench" - Fans rip into Liverpool star despite their 1-0 win over Burnley

Fans have criticized Liverpool star Florian Wirtz on X after he struggled to make an impact during their narrow 1-0 win over Burnley. The two sides faced each other in the Premier League at Turf Moor on Sunday, September 14.

Despite dominating possession, the Reds struggled to break down Burnley's resilient defense. The visitors ramped up the pressure following Lesley Ugochukwu's dismissal in the 84th minute and were awarded a penalty minutes later after Hannibal Mejbri blocked Jeremie Frimpong's cross with his arm. Mohamed Salah made no mistake from the spot (90+5' (P)) to secure all three points for his side.

Florian Wirtz was included in Liverpool's starting XI, playing 87 minutes. Despite creating four chances for his side, the Germany international landed zero shots on target from three attempts, lost six duels, and completed none of his two attempted dribbles. He also delivered just two accurate crosses from six attempts (33 percent accuracy).

Wirtz's underwhelming start to the season continued as he failed to get going against Burnley's low block. The 22-year-old has yet to register a goal contribution in his four league appearances to date, since Liverpool signed him from Bayer Leverkusen over the summer for a reported £116 million.

One fan posted:

"Spared the embarrassment wirtz stunk the place out"

Another fan tweeted:

"Florian Wirtz needs to buckle up or f***ing sit on the bench. This mediocrity ball his playing isn't worth the amount of money spent on him. He needs to fix up."

Other fans reacted below:

Bad Influence @Carefree_Shema Apparently, this is what €150m gets you in 2025. Game's gone. Lil Uzi Wirtz stinker and hooked💀

CAICENZO @Caicenzo_1 Lil Uzi Wirtz 004 secured, £150m down the drain

hunter*** @T_kirar Boy, Wirtz is looking so terrible rn 😭😭

⚡ @UTDCJ_ agenda aside, wirtz is for pound for pound the worst signing in premier league history

How did Liverpool fare during their 1-0 win over Burnley?

Liverpool left it late once again as Mohamed Salah's penalty during their 1-0 win over Burnley ensured they returned to the top of the Premier League table. They currently have 12 points from four games, three points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

The Reds had 81 percent possession and completed 607 passes with an accuracy of 88 percent. Meanwhile, Burnley had 19 percent possession and completed just 81 passes with an accuracy of 49 percent.

Liverpool dominated going forward as well, landing 27 shots in total, with four being on target (xG of 2.45). On the other hand, the Clarets' game plan was to defend as a unit and hit the Reds on the counter. This resulted in them garnering just three shots in total, with zero being on target (xG of 0.13).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on September 14 at 9 PM IST. They are subject to change.

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More