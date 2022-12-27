"Stunning" - Gary Lineker impressed with moment of brilliance from 24-year-old Liverpool star against Aston Villa

England and Leicester City legend Gary Lineker has showered praise on Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold for his fine pass during the Reds' 3-1 Premier League win at Aston Villa on Monday (26 December).

The Reds resumed their 2022-23 Premier League campaign after the 2022 FIFA World Cup-induced break in style at Villa Park. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk netted in the first half before Ollie Watkins pulled one back for the hosts in the 59th minute. Eventually, Stefan Bajcetic sealed the Reds' away victory with an 81st-minute strike.

Alexander-Arnold, 24, was a crucial part of the build-up to Salah's opening strike in the fifth minute of the contest. After Villa cleared an opposition corner, he delivered an outside-of-the-boot pass to Andrew Robertson for his record-breaking assist to the Egyptian superstar.

Lauding Liverpool's first goal, Lineker posted on Twitter:

"Stunning pass from @TrentAA followed by another great delivery from @andrewrobertso5 and @MoSalah doing what he does exceptionally well."

Alexander-Arnold, who has been scrutinized for his poor outings for the Reds this season, produced a fine performance against Unai Emery's side. He completed 57 passes, created one chance, completed two crosses, won four duels, made two clearances and six recoveries.

Following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he is hoping to return to his best and help his boyhood club secure a UEFA Champions League berth. So far, he has registered three goals in 21 appearances across all competitions in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

Liverpool are next scheduled to lock horns with Leicester City in a home Premier League encounter on Friday (30 December).

B/R Football @brfootball



They’ve won three straight since and are in sixth, five points behind fourth-place Tottenham with a game in hand.



Back to life After losing consecutive league games, Liverpool were in ninth place.They’ve won three straight since and are in sixth, five points behind fourth-place Tottenham with a game in hand.Back to life After losing consecutive league games, Liverpool were in ninth place.They’ve won three straight since and are in sixth, five points behind fourth-place Tottenham with a game in hand.Back to life 💀🚫 https://t.co/bMoQIQ3GDh

Jurgen Klopp sends message to Liverpool defender after recent Aston Villa win

Speaking at a post-match presser, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp shed light on Trent Alexander-Arnold's mental situation. He said:

"Everything is fine with Trent. I don't think he expected to play in all games in the World Cup with all the players Gareth Southgate had available but he was there for his country and contributed as well as he could. He didn't like not playing but he was not especially down. I think the situation is pretty clear and that is fine."

Sharing his thoughts on his star's physical situation, Klopp added:

"He came back and got ill, which was not cool. It was why he could not play against Manchester City [in the EFL Cup], but now he is available. But for today it was especially hard as well."

Poll : 0 votes