"Stupid challenge, absolutely ridiculous" – Jamie Carragher rips into Liverpool star for what he did in dying embers of 1-1 Luton Town draw

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has slammed Konstantinos Tsimikas for his foul on an opposition defender in his team's recent 1-1 Premier League draw at Luton Town.

The Reds were held to a stalemate during their recent visit to the Kenilworth Road stadium. Despite dominating the hosts for the majority of the match, they failed to make the most of their chances in their final third.

With the contest locked at 0-0, Luton found a way to breach the Merseyside outfit's defence in the 80th minute through a Tahith Chong goal. However, Luis Diaz came to the visitors' rescue after he bagged a crucial equalizer with a looping header five minutes into injury time.

However, before the Colombian's late goal, Tsimikas almost helped Luton maintain their narrow lead with an unnecessary foul on Issa Kabore. He brought the Hatters star, who provided the assist for Chong's goal, down in the 90th minute and helped the hosts in wasting time.

Speaking on co-comms for Sky Sports, Carragher commented on Tsimikas' below-par decision-making during Sunday's match between Liverpool and Luton. He said (h/t The Boot Room):

"Stupid challenge, absolutely ridiculous. Perfect for Luton, take your time with the free-kick, but what are you doing?"

Tsimikas, 27, replaced Joe Gomez at left-back in the 67th minute of the match. He completed 16 passes with 84% accuracy, created one chance, and won zero duels and tackles during his half-an-hour cameo.

So far this season, Tsimikas has made eight appearances for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp laments Liverpool's sub-par finishing after latest 1-1 draw at Luton Town

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that his team deserved just a point during their visit to Luton Town on November 5. He told reporters:

"Strange game. Strange feeling after the game. I think we should have won, but the draw is the deserved result and we could have lost, so that's how it is. Credit to Luton, they did really well but even with all what they did, we created chances and didn't finish them off with the last conviction, to be 100 percent honest."

Ruing the Reds players' lack of composure in front of goal, Klopp said:

"We were not calm enough in these moments. We should have scored and we should have created, but it was alright – we created probably enough, just put one or two to bed and you win 1-0 or 2-0. Absolutely fine, nobody won here with a crazy result and I knew before why, but now I felt it: they do really well."

The Reds, who have lost just once in 16 matches across competitions this season, relished a staggering 74% possession against Rob Edwards' team. They recorded 24 shots to the hosts' eight, missed six big chances, and completed 581 passes to the Hatters' paltry 135.

Liverpool, who finished fifth in the Premier League last season, are currently third in the 2023-24 domestic table. They are on 24 points from 11 outings, three points behind league leaders Manchester City.