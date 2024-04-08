“Stupid discussion, but still” - Jan Aage Fjortoft makes bold claim on Erling Haaland playing for Liverpool after Reds’ draw with Manchester United

Jan Aage Fjortoft has made a bold claim regarding Erling Haaland playing for Liverpool after the Reds' drew 2-2 with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The match was widely expected to have goals, but the Reds were also widely expected to win, especially in their pursuit of the Premier League title. Although they controlled the match, they were unable to take advantage of the chances they created, and this saw them slump to second place on the table.

Jurgen Klopp's men attempted 28 shots against Manchester United and might have scored much more than two goals on another day. However, they squandered seven excellent scoring chances.

Despite being involved often and helping to set up the first goal, Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez was unable to score from any of his opportunities. He had 27 touches in the United penalty box, but none of them were successfully converted into goals.

This brought about an old debate surrounding Nunez and Erling Haaland, who plays for Manchester City. Nunez joined Liverpool around the same period Haaland joined City, both moving for sizable fees. At the time, it raised arguments about if Haaland would play well under Jurgen Klopp.

However, Erling Haaland has gone on to break goalscoring records in the Premier League and winning the continental treble, quashing the debate. Jan Aage Fjortoft decided to bring the conversation up once more on social media, noting (via GiveMeSport):

“Remember the discussion about Erling Haaland being not good enough for Liverpool? Stupid discussion, but still. We have to be honest, he would have had a hat-trick at Old Trafford yesterday.”

Erling Haaland has already racked up 30 goals in 36 games across all competitions this season. On the other hand, Nunez has scored 18 goals in 45 games across all competitions.

Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool: Match report

Manchester United will be the happier of both sides as they managed to draw against an in-form Liverpool side.

The first half was arguably a barrage by all counts, as Jurgen Klopp's men hounded the Red Devils, eventually scoring a goal through Luis Diaz to break the deadlock. However, an unexpected moment in the second half turned the game around.

Jarrell Quansah played a very poor backpass to his defensive partner, which saw Bruno Fernandes steal the ball. The playmaker quickly lob goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher from 40 yards, as the Reds shot-stopper was well off his line.

Manchester United found new momentum with the equalizer, and they pushed ahead for Kobbie Mainoo to find the net with a beautiful curler. However, they could not see the game out, conceding a penalty, which Mohamed Salah converted to make it 2-2.

Poll : Will Liverpool win the EPL this season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion