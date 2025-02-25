"Stupid time to be selfless", "Bro thinks this is charity" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo allows Al-Nassr mate to take penalty in SPL win

Al-Nassr fans on social media have criticized Cristiano Ronaldo despite their 2-0 league win over Al-Wehda on Tuesday (February 25) in the Saudi Pro League. Fans were unhappy with Ronaldo's decision to let Sadio Mane take the penalty the Knights of Najd won in second-half stoppage time.

Despite Al-Nassr’s push to open the scoring, the first half ended goalless. In the 48th minute, Ronaldo planted his header into the net, following a cross by Angelo Gabriel. In added time (90+7’), Al-Wehda's Juninho Bacuna appeared to have handled the ball in the penalty box and Al-Nassr were awarded a penalty after a VAR review.

Three minutes later (90+10’), Mane converted the spot-kick, sending Al Wehda's goalkeeper Bento in the wrong direction and ensuring his side's 2-0 victory.

However, several Ronaldo fans on social media appeared to be unhappy with the Portuguese forward's decision to give the penalty to Mane. They took to X to vent their frustration in the game's aftermath, with one tweeting:

"Stupid time to be selfless.”

"Why is Ronaldo doing this cringe gimmick now he should be the one taking the pen,” another added.

"Grandpa aint getting it top 100 respect moments He needs to take these pens and Complete 1000 goals,” a fan opined.

"Oh my captain he did the right thing even tho he needs these goals,” another fan opined.

"Media won’t show you that," another posted.

"Bro thinks this is charity. We want the record ffs,” wrote another.

How did Al-Nassr’s captain Cristiano Ronaldo perform against Al Wehda?

Cristiano Ronaldo v Al Ettifaq - Saudi Pro League - Source: Getty

Despite mixed reactions from fans about the penalty incident, Ronaldo was arguably one of the best players on the pitch. He maintained a passing accuracy of 77% (17/22), registered two shots on target, provided two key passes, and scored one goal (via Sofascore).

Ronaldo has now scored 17 goals and provided three assists in 21 appearances in the Saudi Pro League this season. He is the top scorer in the league.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr are ranked third in the league standings, having registered 47 points from 22 league games. They are eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad in the title race, who have a game in hand. Stefano Pioli’s men will take on Al Orobah in their next league game on Friday (February 28).

