“Suarez belongs in a wheelchair” - Ex-Premier League chief blasts Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, questions quality of players

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has emphatically slammed Inter Miami, claiming Lionel Messi's teammates, including Luis Suarez, aren't good enough. He also questioned the quality of the MLS, comparing it to League Two - the fourth tier in English football.

Inter Miami captured the world's attention last summer when they signed Lionel Messi as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). They opted to build around the Argentine ace with experience, recruiting former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets shortly after.

The Herons bolstered their squad further in December 2023, signing seasoned veteran Luis Suarez from Gremio on a one-year deal. Despite having the presence of four former Barcelona superstars, Inter Miami haven't looked convincing, particularly in defense - conceding 27 goals from 18 games in the MLS.

Trending

Moreover, Suarez has been nowhere near his prime in terms of mobility and sharpness due to having to play through the pain of his long-term knee issues.

Jordan criticized Tata Martino and Co., saying on his Up Front (via GOAL):

“Messi is a wonder on the field but they can’t pass the ball to him because they aren’t good enough. Suarez looks like he belongs in a wheelchair. The quality of football [in MLS] is League Two, League One at the very best. It disappointed me to see Messi in that space.”

Despite Jordan's comments, Inter Miami remain at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 35 points from 18 games, two points above Cincinnati, with the latter having two games in hand.

How have Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez fared for Inter Miami this season?

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez reunited before Inter Miami's 2024 campaign started in what could potentially be both superstar's last dance. While both will be keen on securing silverware for the Herons this season, let's take a quick glimpse into how they have performed this season.

Lionel Messi has been in exceptional form, despite missing four games due to injury. The 36-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 15 appearances across all competitions. He remains the Heron's focal point in attack even though Tata Martino has been managing his workload, and even rested him on two occasions to date.

In contrast, Suarez hasn't looked as graceful on the pitch compared to his former teammate but still has good numbers for this season. He has registered 14 goals and seven assists in 20 appearances in total.