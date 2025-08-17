"Sub him off at half time", "Only downside" - Arsenal fans slam Mikel Arteta for starting XI vs Manchester United

Arsenal fans on X (formerly Twitter) are furious with Mikel Arteta for picking Gabriel Martinelli in the starting XI against Manchester United. They believe that the Brazilian is the only weakness in the team, and it would cost them in the match.

The Gunners are yet to sign a left winger this summer, and Arteta has stuck with Martinelli as his starting choice. Noni Madueke and Leandro Trossard are his other options, and the fans believe they would have done better in the game.

Taking to X, fans have questioned the decision from the manager and posted:

Fpl Saka prime @fplSAKA__ Why start martinelli man

"Our best XI minus Martinelli", said a fan right after the starting XI was announced.

"Hope he plays well but damn starting Martinelli in phase 11 is crazy", added another who could not believe Martinelli is the starting left-winger in Arteta's sixth full season.

"The perfect lineup apart from Martinelli", said another.

"Only downside is Martinelli and Odegaard," declared a fan.

One Arsenal fan has no patience left with the Brazilian and wants the winger taken off at half time if he cannot do much in the game.

"Calafiori AND white is risky business. Sick of Martinelli sub him off at half time if he's having a stinker."

Arsenal are looking to win their first major silverware under Mikel Arteta after finishing second in the Premier League in the last three seasons. Manchester United finished 15th in the table and are without European football this year.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's Premier League opener against Manchester United

Mikel Arteta spoke to the media ahead of the Manchester United clash and claimed that he was not taking the Red Devils lightly. The Arsenal manager believes that they will do better as Ruben Amorim has got time to work with his players and said:

"They will be different as well. The manager will have more time with them, they have a pre-season, they make some really good signings as well, like anybody else. I think they strengthened and they will be better than last year, like the rest of the teams."

Talking about his past matches against the Red Devils, he added:

"There's a lot, some great memories. It's history. The clashes when I was younger, there were some massive characters playing for both teams, and it created something different in those games. Now it is different, but I think it's going to be super intense and very exciting."

Arsenal drew 1-1 against Manchester United earlier this year when they clashed at Old Trafford. They also drew 1-1 at the Emirates in the FA Cup, before losing 5-3 in the shootout.

