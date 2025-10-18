"Success is not an accident" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends emphatic message after missing penalty and then scoring goal in 5-1 Al-Nassr win

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that achieving success is not a matter of luck. This comes after he scored a goal and registered an assist in Al-Nassr's 5-1 win over Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, October 18.In a post via his official Instagram handle, Ronaldo wrote:&quot;Success is not an accident🟡🔵 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring the encounter, Joao Felix opened the scoring for Al-Nassr after receiving a pass from Sadio Mane in the 13th minute. Sofiane Bendebka scored to restore parity for the visitors in the 54th minute.At the hour mark (60’), Cristiano Ronaldo drilled his strike from the edge of the box into the back of the net to give his hosts the lead. Eight minutes later (68’), Felix made the scoreline 3-1 in favor of Al-Nassr.In the 75th minute, Kingsley Coman scored the Knight of Najd's fourth goal of the encounter. Four minutes later (79’), Felix scored his third goal of the night and completed a hat-trick, making the final scoreline 5-1.Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo was one of Al-Nassr’s brightest attackers in the game against Al-Fateh. He has also scored five goals and registered one assist in five league games this season.&quot;He tries to be the best&quot; - Joao Felix on Cristiano Ronaldo's display this seasonAl-Nassr v Al-Ahli - Saudi Super Cup Final - Source: GettyAl-Nassr forward Joao Felix has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo always strives to be the best. He added that Ronaldo is a player who has always remained competitive in the football world.In an interview after Al-Nassr’s 5-1 win over Al-Fateh, Felix was asked (via Al Nassr Zone on X):&quot;What do you think of Cristiano Ronaldo’s version this year ?.”He responded:“He’s doing like he always does, he tries to be the best, he is so competitive and it’s a part of him, he will be like this until the last day he plays football so we just need to enjoy the last moment we have with him and yeah enjoy the moment because this goes too fast.”Felix has scored eight goals from five league games this term, and he also doubles as the Saudi Pro League top-scorer. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr are the league leaders, having registered 15 points from five games this season.They will take on Goa in their next game in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday, October 22.