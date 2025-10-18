  • home icon
"Success is not an accident" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends emphatic message after missing penalty and then scoring goal in 5-1 Al-Nassr win

By Abel Yisa
Modified Oct 18, 2025 21:49 GMT
Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Pro League - Source: Getty
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that achieving success is not a matter of luck. This comes after he scored a goal and registered an assist in Al-Nassr's 5-1 win over Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, October 18.

In a post via his official Instagram handle, Ronaldo wrote:

"Success is not an accident🟡🔵
During the encounter, Joao Felix opened the scoring for Al-Nassr after receiving a pass from Sadio Mane in the 13th minute. Sofiane Bendebka scored to restore parity for the visitors in the 54th minute.

At the hour mark (60’), Cristiano Ronaldo drilled his strike from the edge of the box into the back of the net to give his hosts the lead. Eight minutes later (68’), Felix made the scoreline 3-1 in favor of Al-Nassr.

In the 75th minute, Kingsley Coman scored the Knight of Najd's fourth goal of the encounter. Four minutes later (79’), Felix scored his third goal of the night and completed a hat-trick, making the final scoreline 5-1.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo was one of Al-Nassr’s brightest attackers in the game against Al-Fateh. He has also scored five goals and registered one assist in five league games this season.

"He tries to be the best" - Joao Felix on Cristiano Ronaldo's display this season

Al-Nassr v Al-Ahli - Saudi Super Cup Final - Source: Getty
Al-Nassr forward Joao Felix has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo always strives to be the best. He added that Ronaldo is a player who has always remained competitive in the football world.

In an interview after Al-Nassr’s 5-1 win over Al-Fateh, Felix was asked (via Al Nassr Zone on X):

"What do you think of Cristiano Ronaldo’s version this year ?.”

He responded:

“He’s doing like he always does, he tries to be the best, he is so competitive and it’s a part of him, he will be like this until the last day he plays football so we just need to enjoy the last moment we have with him and yeah enjoy the moment because this goes too fast.”
Felix has scored eight goals from five league games this term, and he also doubles as the Saudi Pro League top-scorer. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr are the league leaders, having registered 15 points from five games this season.

They will take on Goa in their next game in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday, October 22.

Abel Yisa

Abel Yisa

Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.

A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.

He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies.

