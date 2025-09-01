  • home icon
  • "Success is built, not bought" - Seattle Sounders fans unveil tifo appearing to mock Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in Leagues Cup final clash

"Success is built, not bought" - Seattle Sounders fans unveil tifo appearing to mock Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in Leagues Cup final clash

By Bhargav
Published Sep 01, 2025 05:16 GMT
Seattle Sounders v Inter Miami CF - Leagues Cup Final
Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi looks on.

Ahead of the 2025 Leagues Cup final, Seattle Sounders fans unfurled a tifo that seemingly mocked Lionel Messi's Inter Miami for 'buying' their way to success. Seattle won the game 3-0.

Playing their second Leagues Cup final in three years, Messi's Miami were second-best as Seattle ran riot. Osaze De Rosario opened the scoring inside 26 minutes as the Sounders led at the break.

With the Herons unable to muster a comeback, Seattle doubled their advantage through Alex Roldan from the spot six minutes from time. Five minutes later, Paul Rothrock delivered the final nail in Miami's coffin as the Sounders registered a comprehensive win,

Ahead of the showdown in Lumen Field, Seattle, Sounders fans unfurled a tifo that read:

“Success is Built Not Bought.”
It's pertinent to note that Messi's arrival two summers ago sparked a dramatic turnaround in fortunes for Miami. He led from the front in their maiden title triumph in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Since then, the Herons have also brought in former Barcelona players Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez, among others, to usher in an era of success. Last season, the Herons won their first Supporters' Shield for topping the MLS regular-season points table although they lost early in the play-offs.

Coming back to the Lumen Field game, the aforementioned former Barca quartet started for Javier Mascherano's side but couldn't deny a clinical Seattle side the Leagues Cup title.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami this season?

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi
Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has had a superb start to his second full season with Inter Miami, where he had arrived on a free transfer in the summer of 2023 after nearly two decades in European football.

After an injury-plagued 2024 campaign, La Pulga is up to 27 goals and 16 assists in 34 games across competitions this season. That includes two goals and as many assists in the Leagues Cup. Both goals came in a 3-1 semi-final home win over Orlando, while the two assists came in a 2-1 home wn over Atlas in the group stage.

In the league, the record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has contributed 19 strikes and eight assists in 19 games, with the Herons sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference but have four games in hand over leaders Philadelphia.

Bhargav

Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.

Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.

Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing.

