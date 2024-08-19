“Such an awful player” “Should be kicked from the stadium” - Fans react to performance from Real Madrid star during 1-1 draw vs Mallorca

Real Madrid fans were disappointed with Ferland Mendy's performance in the 1-1 draw against Mallorca in their LaLiga opener on Sunday, August 18. The Frenchman was sent off during stoppage time (90+7') after being shown a straight red card for a nasty tackle on Vedat Muriqi.

With moments left before the final whistle, Muriqi took control of the ball in the middle of the pitch. While he attempted to dribble away, Mendy tripped him over, receiving a straight red card. The French defender will miss Real Madrid's next LaLiga fixture against Real Valladolid on August 25.

Fans took to X to mock Mendy after his tackle, which many considered unnecessary. He also delivered a mediocre performance in the 1-1 draw.

Here are some of the reactions:

"God mendy is such an awful football player😭😭," a user wrote.

"Should be kicked from the stadium," another user agreed.

"NAH MENDY WHAT WAS THE NEED FOR THAT TACKLE? The game was over. Such a stupid tackle to make and now he will be suspended," a fan opined.

"Madrid draw. Mendy straight red card. Mbappé 0 G/A. What a glorious way to wrap up GW1," another used commented.

"It was certainly an inessential tackle" an X user added.

"what a bum" a Madridista joked.

"He deserves the red," an individual mentioned.

"WHATTTT If that was on Vini it wouldve been a yellow max," a user alleged.

Real Madrid's LaLiga opener against Mallorca also marked Kylian Mbappe's debut in the Spanish top flight. However, the French superstar did not find the back of the net as Rodrygo scored Los Blancos' only goal of the match in the 13th minute.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti named a strong team against Mallorca

RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Despite fielding a strong team, Real Madrid failed to bag three points in their LaLiga opener against Mallorca. Carlo Ancelotti's starting line-up featured Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, and Rodrygo in attack.

Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Federico Valverde comprised Los Blancos' midfield while the defensive line-up featured Ferland Mendy, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, and Dani Carvajal. Thibaut Courtois guarded the goal.

After Rodrygo broke the deadlock in the 13th minute, Mallorca's Vedat Muriqi equalized in the 53rd minute.

In the post-match press conference, Muriqi said (via Sportstar):

“I’m so tired but it was worth it, it was so important to get a point against a team like Real Madrid, maybe the best in the world. I have to be honest, scoring against Madrid is so beautiful.”

