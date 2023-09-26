"Such a drama queen" "Worst breakup ever" - Manchester United fans react as Jadon Sancho deactivates Instagram account amid Erik ten Hag feud

Manchester United continue to be without winger Jadon Sancho, who has been exiled from the team following a bust-up with manager Erik ten Hag. Things have seemingly taken a turn for the English forward, who has apparently deactivated his Instagram account.

Sancho has been out of the Manchester United first team squad since his clash with ten Hag on September 3rd. The former Borussia Dortmund man reportedly refused to apologise to his manager for an ill-timed outburst, leading to his exile from the team.

The Red Devils have been without the player since their 3-1 loss to Arsenal, with him missing the games against Brighton, Hove Albion and Burnley. He was also not with the squad for their UEFA Champions League opener against Bayern Munich.

Sancho reportedly deactivated his Instagram account after footage emerged of him playing video games while his team were in Munich. A search for his name will return no account on the platform.

Football fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their thoughts after news broke of the Englishman deleting his Instagram account.

A fan referred to the 23-year-old as a "drama queen" over his decision to deactivate the account:

Another fan blamed Erik ten Hag for the entire situation, accusing him of having more fights with players than wins this season:

Meanwhile, an account likened the situation to a bad break-up, labeling it as the worst break-up ever:

A fan took the opportunity to throw shade at Chelsea for their woes in front of goal this season.

Sancho became the second player to have such problems with the manager after club legend Cristiano Ronaldo last year.

What happened between Jadon Sancho and Manchester United?

Sancho joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund for over £70m in 2022. After his arrival at the club, the English winger failed to play for a while due to an injury that saw him sidelined.

Manchester United have not seen the best of Sancho, who seems like he blows hot and cold from time to time. He has shown his quality in bits and on certain occasions since joining the club.

Red Devils boss ten Hag revealed to the media after the defeat at the hands of Arsenal that Sancho was intentionally left out as he had not trained well.

Jadon Sancho posted a response on X, where he revealed that he was being picked on, and promised to keep fighting for his shirt. Unfortunately, there may be no way back for Jadon Sancho at Old Trafford, and the forward may never play for Manchester United again.