"Such a gutsy personality" - Alan Shearer blown away by Arsenal star's performance against West Ham 

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has praised Arsenal star Bukayo Saka for his performance against West Ham United in the London derby.

The former Newcastle United striker claims Saka stood up in Gabriel Jesus' absence and delivered for the Gunners.

Arsenal returned to Premier League action on Boxing Day. They had to come from behind to secure all three points against West Ham United. The Gunners' young front three, Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Eddie Nkethia, scored in the second half to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Speaking on the BBC's Match Of The Day, Shearer was full of praise for Saka. He claimed that the youngster stepped up and delivered when his side needed him the most. He said:

"At the heart of everything was Saka. Who was going to stand up today without one of their main men, of course, in Jesus being injured? And it was Saka that did that. Everything he did. He's such a gutsy personality, on top of his incredible ability. What an incredible talent he is. And it was always going to be who was going to stand up. And for me, he was the one there today."

Arsenal legend backs Gunners to win the Premier League

Thierry Henry was on Amazon Prime Video after the match and spoke highly of Saka. The Gunners legend believes recent setbacks have made the Arsenal star get the killer instinct required to get better on the pitch.

He said:

"This is something I want to point out, he used the word disappointment, he understands how important it is to win battles, how important it is for him to turn into a killer threat and a player that is not nice. That standard can't be nice. When you pass that line is has to be you or the guy. It better be you and he understands that now."

When asked if the Gunners could go all the way this season, Henry added:

"Yes they are here to stay, we are here to stay, we have a team. We Arsenal supporters have been waiting for a team to compete, not 11 players, you win a title with a squad."

Mikel Arteta's side are seven points clear of second-placed Newcastle United, who have played one game more.

