“Such a joke this team & the decision making” – Manchester United fans slam Ralf Rangnick choice involving Cristiano Ronaldo for Arsenal clash

A few Manchester United fans online have slammed Ralf Rangnick for selecting Bruno Fernandes as captain over Cristiano Ronaldo for their game against Arsenal.

The German tactician decided to drop club captain Harry Maguire for their game against the Gunners. The England international had a poor game against Liverpool last time around which resulted in a 4-0 defeat for the Red Devils.

However, Rangnick has decided to give the captain's armband to Bruno Fernandes despite having Cristiano Ronaldo in the team.

Manchester United fans on Twitter were not happy with the interim manager's decision. Some suggested that Bruno Fernandes is no better than Maguire as captain.

Here are some tweets in that regards:

SavioUtd777 @SavioUtd777 @LJxmes @ManUtd He ain’t any better than Maguire as captain it should be Ronaldo or varane @LJxmes @ManUtd He ain’t any better than Maguire as captain it should be Ronaldo or varane

Luckzy @LuckzyLH44 @ManUtd Bruno over ronaldo as captain, fucking hell ralf wtf @ManUtd Bruno over ronaldo as captain, fucking hell ralf wtf

Shubhankar @shubhankar_1906 @TimelineCR7 @ManUtd Why does Bruno have the captain's armband over a Man Utd legend + a serial winner in CR7? Such a joke this team & the decision making 🤦🏻‍♂️ @TimelineCR7 @ManUtd Why does Bruno have the captain's armband over a Man Utd legend + a serial winner in CR7? Such a joke this team & the decision making 🤦🏻‍♂️

Lostie07 @Lostie07 @ManUtd @Cristiano Cristiano should've been Captain. Would've been a nice gesture like the West Ham team giving the captaincy to the ukraine footballer. Oh well don't expect @ManUtd to do stuff like that. Bruno doesn't deserve to start either. Maguire the fall guy. @ManUtd @Cristiano Cristiano should've been Captain. Would've been a nice gesture like the West Ham team giving the captaincy to the ukraine footballer. Oh well don't expect @ManUtd to do stuff like that. Bruno doesn't deserve to start either. Maguire the fall guy.

Someone's son @Blackmo59091390 @ManUtd Ronaldo Should be Captain. Has been our best player this season alongside De Gea, he's a winner and know what it's takes to play in top games. @ManUtd Ronaldo Should be Captain. Has been our best player this season alongside De Gea, he's a winner and know what it's takes to play in top games.

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to United's starting XI after missing their game against Liverpool in mid-week. The 37-year-old forward tragically lost his newborn son ahead of the trip to Anfield which saw him sit out of the game.

It was unfortunate for the Portuguese forward to miss the game against Liverpool. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner netted a hat-trick against Norwich City the last time he featured in the Premier League.

As things stand, Ronaldo is the club's leading goalscorer this season. The former Real Madrid star has scored 21 times in 34 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Manchester United against Arsenal earlier this season

Cristiano Ronaldo had a great outing against Arsenal earlier this season. The 37-year-old forward scored twice against the Gunners, which guided United to a 3-2 victory in the Premier League back in December.

It is worth mentioning that the game against Arsenal was the last game managed by caretaker manager Michael Carrick before handing the reigns to Ralf Rangnick. Carrick was the caretaker manager following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this season.

Manchester United are in dire need of securing three points against Arsenal to keep their top-four hopes alive in the Premier League. United currently trail the Gunners and Tottenham Hotspur by three points but have played a game more than the two North London sides.

