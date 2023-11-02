"Such a key player" - Bacary Sagna names Arsenal star who can play decisive role in Premier League title race

Arsenal legend Bacary Sagna has backed the Gunners to secure their first Premier League title in 20 years this season. The Frenchman believes William Saliba will be crucial to his former club's title charge.

He told Genting Casino (as quoted by football.london):

"I think Arsenal can become Premier League champions this year. When you watch them play, they have the ability to hurt many teams."

Sagna feels Mikel Arteta's men are not playing at their best yet this season while predicting a further upturn in form for the Gunners this term. He added:

"I still think they haven’t reached their top level yet this season – I expect them to play better than they are at the moment. Arsenal definitely have the quality to compete for the title this season."

Finally, on Saliba's importance in the title race, Sagna stated:

"I would love Arsenal to keep Saliba fit for the entire season. Arsenal really missed him last year. He is such a key player for Arsenal."

Saliba has once again played a crucial role in Arteta's team this season after helping the north London outfit challenge Manchester City for the title last season. The France international has played every single minute of the Gunners' Premier League fixtures this term, recording one assist.

The Gunners are currently second in the league table after seven wins and three draws this season. Arteta's men find themselves two points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

They are level on points with third-placed Manchester City, differing in the number of goals scored this term. The Gunners have netted 23 times in the league this season, as against City's 22.

“If there’s VAR, there’s no goal for sure” - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes huge Ben White own goal claim after EFL Cup knockout

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta insists that Ben White's own goal in their EFL Cup encounter against West Ham United would not have stood if there was VAR. The Spanish manager, however, refused to use that as an excuse for their defeat.

The Gunners lost 3-1 to the Hammers at the London Stadium on Wednesday night (1 November). Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen netted once each for West Ham.

Martin Odegaard found the back of the net in stoppage time, albeit to no avail, while White got on the wrong side of the scoresheet. However, replays show that West Ham's Thomas Soucek was tugging on Aaron Ramsdale's shirt.

Since the Carabao Cup does not incorporate VAR technology, the foul was overlooked by the officials. Arteta believes that had VAR been present, the own goal would have been ruled out.

The Spanish manager said after the match (via Standard Sport):

“If there’s VAR, there’s no goal for sure. I understand for the referees it’s difficult because of the angle and the number of people there. But again, I don’t want to use that as an excuse. We can still compete for the ball much better than we did and in that position. Obviously that takes [away] something in the game which is very important - momentum.”