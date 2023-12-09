“Such a nothing player”, “Worst player on the pitch” - Liverpool fans slam ‘shocking’ display from 21-year-old despite thrilling win at Crystal Palace

Liverpool fans were unhappy with Ryan Gravenberch despite their team's 2-1 league win over Crystal Palace.

The Reds scored two late goals to turn the game on its head and take the three points at Selhurst Park on Saturday (9 December). The Eagles opened the scoring in the 57th minute in controversial circumstances.

Jarell Quansah was penalized for a foul in the box which occurred a couple of minutes before VAR actually advised the referee to take a look at the challenge. Gravenberch was taken off the following minute after an underwhelming showing, with Curtis Jones coming on.

With just over 15 minutes left on the clock, Jordan Ayew was given his marching orders for a second yellow card offense. Liverpool made the most of their advantage, overloading Palace's defensive third, which led to a scrappy deflected goal from Mohamed Salah in the 76th minute.

Harvey Elliott scored the winner in the first minute of stoppage time to send the away end into bedlam. Despite the team's win in London, the Reds fans were not pleased with Gravenberch's showing.

"I'm sorry but Gravenberch is such a nothing player."

"How's he left Gravenberch on here? Worst player on the pitch by a mile first half."

"Is Gravenberch drunk? He’s been shocking for the past few games"

Gravenberch, 21, was dispossessed once and completed 21 of his 29 attempted passes. He also completed one of his two attempted dribbles and failed to get a shot on target or create a scoring opportunity.

The Netherlands international was signed by the Reds from Bayern Munich this summer for €40 million. He has since scored and assisted two goals each in 17 games across competitions.

Liverpool race to top of the PL table after win against Crystal Palace

Liverpool, at least temporarily, are top of the table in the Premier League after their win against Crystal Palace.

The Reds now have 37 points from 16 matches — one more than Arsenal, who sit in second. The Gunners, however, have a game in hand and can reclaim their two-point lead if they beat Aston Villa later in the day (9 December).

Liverpool only have one Premier League title since the English first division was rebranded in 1992. They will want to increase that tally this season but would be wary of Manchester City and Arsenal.

The Cityzens have won five of the last six Premier League titles and currently sit in fourth, with 30 points from 15 games so far.