"Such opportunities rarely come up, and it's hard to say no" - Inigo Martinez explains decision to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Former Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has opened up on his decision to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. The Spaniard admitted that it was a hard decision to make, as he was shifting his whole family to another country.

Speaking to Onda Vasca, Martinez said that he was happy with his wages at Barcelona, but the offer from Al-Nassr was too good to turn down. He added that the decision was taken after a conversation with the Catalan side's manager, Hansi Flick, and said (via The Nassr Zone):

“Such opportunities rarely come up, and it's hard to say no. Flick understood that. It was nice talking to him. It's not that I was earning too little, my salary was significant at Barcelona. We felt comfortable, the family was happy. It's tough to make such a decision. No one is prepared for this kind of offer. It was an emotional farewell. I was deeply affected.”

Martinez went on to recall his farewell to the squad and revealed that emotions got the better of him despite his best efforts. He continued (via Barca Universal):

“It was a very emotional farewell. I kept my composure because I know myself, because I hold on and I get strong, but inside I was affected and I saw them also affected."

“I have had an exceptional start; they have always supported me. It wasn’t easy at the beginning because of injuries when I arrived, but in the following year I came back with flying colours. In a short time, I gained a lot of affection. It’s not the quantity of time but the quality.”

Inigo Martinez used a clause in his contract to leave Barcelona this summer for free. The defender's decision to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr has also helped the Catalan side, as they have €14 million off the wage bill, which they have yet to reduce to the limits set by La Liga.

The failure to do so would block them from registering new signings, Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford.

Cristiano Ronaldo aiming for glory at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a new deal at Al-Nassr this summer to extend his stay until 2027. The Portuguese superstar is yet to win a major trophy with the Saudi Pro League side, with just the Arab Club Champions Cup added to his collection since leaving Manchester United.

The Middle Eastern side have brought in Jorge Jesus as the new manager, after the manager left rivals Al-Hilal earlier this year. They have also bolstered the squad with the addition of Joao Felix from Chelsea and remain in talks with Bayern Munich to seal the signing of Kingsley Coman.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have also signed midfielder Abdulmalik Al-Jaber from Zeljeznicar, while Nader Al-Sharari is the defensive addition along with Inigo Martinez.

