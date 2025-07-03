“Such sad and painful news” - Rafael Nadal reacts to Liverpool star Diogo Jota and brother Andre’s death during car accident in Spain

Rafael Nadal has taken to Instagram to express his sadness at the passing of Liverpool star Diogo Jota. The Tennis legend sent his love and support to those close to the Portuguese footballer and his brother Andre.
Thursday began with devastating news as reports spread of the tragic death of Jota and his brother, Andre Silva. The footballers were killed in a car accident in Spain in the early hours after a reported tyre burst while overtaking, which resulted in the vehicle veering off the road and catching fire.
Liverpool confirmed the news of their star player passing away on their website and social media channels and posted:
"Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre."
Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support."
Nadal was among those who shared the news on their Instagram stories, and the legendary tennis star wrote:
“Such sad and painful news. All my love, affection and support to his wife, his children, his family and his friends at such a difficult time. Rest in peace, Diogo Jota and Andre Silva.”
Diogo Jota had played a key role in helping Arne Slot's side win the Premier League title last season. He also played for Portugal in their UEFA Nations League win in June, before getting married to his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso, on June 22.
Wolverhampton post statement as former player and Liverpool star Diogo Jota passes away
Wolverhampton Wanderers took to their social media accounts to release a statement on the tragic news of Diogo Jota's death. They recalled how the Liverpool star was adored by the fans and teammates at the club and wrote:
"We are heartbroken. Diogo was adored by our fans, loved by his teammates and cherished by everyone who worked with him during his time at Wolves. The memories he created will never be forgotten. Our hearts go out to the family, friends and loved ones of Diogo and his brother, Andre. You will be truly missed, and always remembered."
Jota was just 28 years old, while his brother was two years younger than him. The Portuguese star played 182 times for the Reds, scoring 65 goals and assisting 26 times since joining from Wolves, where he scored 44 times in his 131 games.
