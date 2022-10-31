"Such a talent" - Gary Lineker pleased to see Manchester United star return to form in 1-0 West Ham win

Gary Lineker praised Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford for his great performance against West Ham United on Sunday, October 30.

The Red Devils managed a 1-0 home win against the Hammers in the Premier League as Rashford scored the only goal of the game in the 38th minute. He also reached 100 goals for the club with his strike.

Marcus Rashford @MarcusRashford 100 goals for this special club! I’ve been here since I was 7 years old and came through every single age group and played on every single pitch so I want to thanks all the staff, my family and team mates that have helped make this achievement possible 100 goals for this special club! I’ve been here since I was 7 years old and came through every single age group and played on every single pitch so I want to thanks all the staff, my family and team mates that have helped make this achievement possible 💯 https://t.co/GRplZmcY4y

Rashford was lively throughout the game and proved to be a constant threat to West Ham's goal.

Lineker praised Rashford for his performance as he wrote on Twitter:

"Great to see @MarcusRashford returning to form. Such a talent."

Rashford has been in great form this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 15 games. He reached the 100-goal milestone in 318 games, while also providing 61 assists.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are now fifth in the Premier League table with 23 points on the board from 12 games.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts to Marcus Rashford's performance

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was also impressed by Marcus Rashford's scintillating performance. The Dutchman hailed the club's academy for producing young talents like Rashford as he told the media after the game (via manutd.com):

"It's fantastic for Manchester United to have a great Academy and great history of the Academy, on the 85th anniversary of always having a youth player in the squad, and I think Marcus Rashford is representing that fact and can score a brilliant goal."

He added:

"It was really a milestone day for him before his birthday on Monday and a brilliant header. It's difficult to say but I always do my best to push players to the maximum, to go into their personality and try to trigger [them]. And we have a good relationship. I see a Marcus Rashford who is really happy, smiling and enjoys the game and enjoys being at Carrington and being around the team. That is a good base to perform."

Rashford met a cross at the far post with a thumping header that left Hammers' custodian Lukasz Fabianski without a chance. The Red Devils will be back in action on November 3 as they make the trip to Spain to take on Real Sociedad in an away fixture of the UEFA Europa League.

Poll : 0 votes