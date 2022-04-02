"Such a team player" - Gabriel Martinelli reveals which Arsenal star has impressed him most during training

Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli has revealed the Gunners teammate he has been impressed with the most in training.

Mikel Arteta's side are having a fine season with qualification for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2017 now a real possibility. They currently sit fourth, three points clear of Tottenham Hotspur, with a game in hand.

There has been an influx of youthful talent into the club under manager Mikel Arteta. One of Arteta's signings, Martin Odegaard, has impressed Martinelli the most in training. He told FourFourTwo (via TBRFootball) when asked about this:

“Definitely Martin. He has so much quality and is such a team player. He’s always chatting to everyone.”

"Martin Odegaard, for example, covered about 12 km when we beat Wolves, despite being a person whose main task is to create a pass and enter the penalty area."



Odegaard first joined Arsenal on loan in the 2020-2021 season from Real Madrid and didn't really stand out in a disappointing campaign for the Gunners. There were a lot of debates among Gunners fans when Arteta decided to sign the Norweigan on a permanent deal last summer.

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison was touted as a potential alternative but the Spanish manager knew he wanted Odegaard (per MirrorSport).

The 23-year-old joined for a £31.5 million fee from Madrid and has flourished ever since. He has five goals and four assists in 30 appearances across all competitions this season. Odegaard's elegance on the ball and impressive vision has made him a fan favorite among the Emirates faithful.

Will Real Madrid regret their decision to sell Martin Odegaard to Arsenal?

During his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, Odegaard managed just eleven appearances.

He was not a part of former Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane's plans, with the likes of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric holding down the midfield starting berths.

However, the trio are now reaching the latter stages of their careers. Odegaard's form at Arsenal may leave the La Liga leaders regretting their decision. The Norwegian's loan spell at the north London club was not the first Madrid afforded him due to a lack of game time.

The midfielder had been on loan at Heerenveen, Vitesse Arnhem and Real Sociedad during his time with Real Madrid.

During his spell with Sociedad, Odegaard certainly showed signs that he was a huge talent. However, Los Blancos still rejected the opportunity to bed the midfielder into the first team.

Odegaard will continue to have a huge influence on Arsenal and has detailed the plans set out by Arteta when he was signed, saying (via EveningStandard):

“I have never experienced a manager who is so sharp on details and small things in the game. He helps me a lot. I think it’s fascinating and I try to get as many tips as possible. He was very clear on how he saw me as a player, how he could use me and what he could help me with. Ever since then, it has been very good."

