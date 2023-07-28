"Sucks to see you go" - Liverpool star Mo Salah sends farewell message to Jordan Henderson, who completes Al-Ettifaq move

Mohamed Salah has sent a message as Liverpool posted a tribute video for Jordan Henderson after the midfielder's departure. Henderson brought an end to his 12-year-long stint at the club, as he has joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq.

Henderson was a great servant for the club, making 492 appearances across competitions for the Merseysiders. He won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League for the Reds.

In a recently released social media video, Reds players, along with manager Jurgen Klopp, paid an emotional farewell to Henderson. Salah said in the video (via ECHO):

"It was great having you as our captain, and it sucks to see you go. Our journey together was a truly special one full of important trophies. I wish you the best in the next stage of your career."

Salah and Henderson are two of the most key players in Liverpool's recent history. While the Egyptian has been the club's mos tprolific attacker, Henderson has been a leader of the team both on and off the pitch.

Jordan Henderson hailed Liverpool's Mohamed Salah for his performances last season

During the 2022-23 season, Mohamed Salah reached the 30-goal mark for Liverpool. In the process, he also became the club's sixth-highest goalscorer, continuing his stellar Anfield stint.

Jordan Henderson was in awe of his teammate's performances. The midfielder expressed his delight in seeing Salah in action as he wrote in one of his programme notes:

"When a player performs at an incredibly high level on a regular basis, the things that they do can sometimes be taken for granted as if they are somehow run-of-the-mill or nothing to get excited about."

He added:

“The goals Mo scores speak for themselves. They always have. Whatever measure you would like to use – variety, quality, value, type of opposition – he has an unbelievable knack of coming up with the goods for us, and he has done from the moment he first arrived here."

Since joining the Merseyside club, Salah has been one of the best players in world and English football, netting 186 times in 305 games across competitions. Fans will hope that his exploits continue in the 2023-24 season, too.