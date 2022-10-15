"Suffered the fate of most first romances and petered out" - Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold's maternal grandmother used to date Sir Alex Ferguson 

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has an unusual connection with Manchester United as the Dailystar has revealed that his maternal grandmother used to date Sir Alex Ferguson.

Sir Alex and Doreen Carling, Trent's grandmother, used to date when they were in their teens but like many young romances, the relationship came to a swift end after 18 months.

Dailystar also reported that Sir Alex mentioned Doreen in his autobiography titled - Alex Ferguson: My Autobiography. The Scottish manager said that Doreen was his first steady girlfriend but the relationship eventually came to an end. Dailystar quoted from the autobiography:

"suffered the fate of most first romances and petered out".

Doreen soon moved to New York and got settled there. Interestingly, this made Trent Alexander-Arnold eligible to play for England as well as the United States of America.

The Liverpool defender has another close relative who has ties to Manchester United. One of his mother's cousins, John Alexander, worked as a club secretary for the Red Devils between 2010-2017.

Despite his family connections with Manchester United, he had no desire to play for any team other than Liverpool. According to a report from New York Times, Sir Alex Fergusen had asked Trent about his decision to stay at Liverpool. To which he replied:

"My mum doesn’t drive on motorways."

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of the best homegrown players for the Reds in recent memory and emerged as a key member of the team just as they were undergoing a radical change under Jurgen Klopp.

The German manager helped them to their first Premier League title in the 2019-20 campaign (and their first league title since the 1989-90 campaign). For his contributions in the title run, Trent won the PFA Young Player of the Year accolade and was named in the PFA Team of the Year.

Liverpool have endured a slow start to their 2022-23 campaign

The Reds have not got off to an ideal start this season and after just two wins in eight league games, find themselves in 11th place in the league table. Alexader-Arnold has also been relatively quiet by his standards and is yet to pick up an assist.

He has just one goal to his name in the Premier League and will be looking to improve upon that record here. The Reds face Manchester City in a crucial Premier League game on Saturday night.

They will be looking to record their first league win since August, having defeated Rangers 7-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday.

