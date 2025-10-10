"Suffering from some discomfort and fatigue" - Spain boss Luis de la Fuente provides update as Barcelona star misses national team training

Barcelona have suffered a blow as Dani Olmo has returned from the Spain camp due to discomfort and fatigue. The midfielder had to stop training after just 15 minutes and has undergone tests.

Ad

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Spain national team coach Luis de la Fuente said that Olmo had arrived with discomfort and was not injured in training. He added that the former RB Leipzig star had to stop training after the first session today, October 10, and said (via BarcaUniversal):

"Dani Olmo arrived and is suffering from some discomfort and fatigue. Today he was not comfortable, and after 15 minutes, he stopped training and went to undergo some tests."

Ad

Trending

When quizzed about a possible conflict with Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, de la Fuente added that there was nothing and they respected each other despite the verbal exchanges in the media. He said:

"There is no such conflict with Hansi Flick or Barça, not at all. I have a very good relationship with all of them. What happens is that each one of us respects each other and has our space. There is no problem."

Ad

Luis de la Fuente was not happy with the comments from Hansi Flick after Lamine Yamal got injured in the previous international break.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was furious after Lamine Yamal injury

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was furious with Spain manager Luis de la Fuente after Lamine Yamal returned injured from the international break in September. He slammed the Spanish coach for forcing the teenager to play after taking painkillers and said (via ESPN):

Ad

"This is not taking care of players. Spain have the best team in the world, in every position they are unbelievably good. I am really sad about this [situation]. I never really spoke with [De la Fuente about it]. Maybe my Spanish is not good, his English is not good, so this is a problem."

Ad

"Normally, the communication, because we have more players there than just Lamine, could be better. I was also on this side as [the Germany] national team coach, so I know how hard this job sometimes is, but the communication with the clubs was always good."

Lamine Yamal is out once again with a groin injury and is set to be out for up to three weeks. He is expected to make the Barcelona team when they take on Real Madrid later this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More