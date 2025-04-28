“Super happy about the present” - Jurgen Klopp breaks silence on Liverpool Premier League title triumph in emotional tribute

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has shared an emotional tribute to the Reds on Instagram after their Premier League title was confirmed on Sunday, April 27. With a 5-1 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, Liverpool were officially crowned English top-flight champions for the 20th time.

Dominic Solanke gave Spurs a shock lead in the 12th minute, dampening the Kop's mood for a brief period, but that only seemed to spur the home side on.

Luis Diaz (16'), Alexis Mac Allister (24'), Cody Gakpo (34'), Mohamed Salah (63'), coupled with an own goal from Destiny Udogie (69') drove Arne Slot's swashbuckling side to a roaring triumph.

Klopp, who stepped down as their manager last summer, took to social media to congratulate his former side, while expressing optimism for the future. He wrote on Instagram:

"Super grateful for the past, super, super happy about the present, extremely positive about the future! Congratulations - YNWA. Thank You Luv"

The post has garnered over 350,000 likes in an hour and several comments too. During the title celebrations after the game, Klopp inevitably got a mention, with Slot singing his name in the same way that the former did about the Dutchman last year.

Klopp was in charge of Liverpool for almost nine years and guided them to eight trophies, including their maiden Premier League title in 2020 and a sixth Champions League medal the year before. Liverpool next play Chelsea in the league on Sunday, May 4.

Liverpool canter to a second Premier League title

Following Jurgen Klopp's departure, there were fears that Liverpool could go into years of rebuilding again given the enormous impact that the German had on the side over nine years.

Yet, less than a year after he left, the Reds are back on their perch, winning a second Premier League title and 20th league crown overall. Klopp's successor, Arne Slot, retained many of his principles and built on the foundations that the former left for him.

Combining a menacing attacking game with stoic defense, Liverpool were the best side of the English top-flight by a mile this season. Arsenal threatened to chase them down but lost steam in recent weeks, while dethroned champions Manchester City witnessed a precipitous fall from grace this season.

