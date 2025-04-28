  • home icon
  • Football
  • EPL 2024-25
  • “Super happy about the present” - Jurgen Klopp breaks silence on Liverpool Premier League title triumph in emotional tribute

“Super happy about the present” - Jurgen Klopp breaks silence on Liverpool Premier League title triumph in emotional tribute

By Sachin Bhat
Modified Apr 28, 2025 17:01 GMT
Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Source: Getty
Klopp left the club last year after nine years in charge (PC: Getty Images)

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has shared an emotional tribute to the Reds on Instagram after their Premier League title was confirmed on Sunday, April 27. With a 5-1 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, Liverpool were officially crowned English top-flight champions for the 20th time.

Ad

Dominic Solanke gave Spurs a shock lead in the 12th minute, dampening the Kop's mood for a brief period, but that only seemed to spur the home side on.

Luis Diaz (16'), Alexis Mac Allister (24'), Cody Gakpo (34'), Mohamed Salah (63'), coupled with an own goal from Destiny Udogie (69') drove Arne Slot's swashbuckling side to a roaring triumph.

Klopp, who stepped down as their manager last summer, took to social media to congratulate his former side, while expressing optimism for the future. He wrote on Instagram:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Super grateful for the past, super, super happy about the present, extremely positive about the future! Congratulations - YNWA. Thank You Luv"

The post has garnered over 350,000 likes in an hour and several comments too. During the title celebrations after the game, Klopp inevitably got a mention, with Slot singing his name in the same way that the former did about the Dutchman last year.

Ad

Klopp was in charge of Liverpool for almost nine years and guided them to eight trophies, including their maiden Premier League title in 2020 and a sixth Champions League medal the year before. Liverpool next play Chelsea in the league on Sunday, May 4.

Liverpool canter to a second Premier League title

Following Jurgen Klopp's departure, there were fears that Liverpool could go into years of rebuilding again given the enormous impact that the German had on the side over nine years.

Ad

Yet, less than a year after he left, the Reds are back on their perch, winning a second Premier League title and 20th league crown overall. Klopp's successor, Arne Slot, retained many of his principles and built on the foundations that the former left for him.

Combining a menacing attacking game with stoic defense, Liverpool were the best side of the English top-flight by a mile this season. Arsenal threatened to chase them down but lost steam in recent weeks, while dethroned champions Manchester City witnessed a precipitous fall from grace this season.

About the author
Sachin Bhat

Sachin Bhat

He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Arshit Garg
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications