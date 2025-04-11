Superagent Jorge Mendes gives Barcelona key advantage in securing Lamine Yamal's long-term future: Reports

Lamine Yamal's agent Jorge Mendes' good relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly benefited La Blaugrana in signing the contract renewal with the 17-year-old attacker.

Ad

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Yamal will continue to play for the La Liga giants as Joan Laporta, Deco and Jorge Mendes converge towards the same objectives. Laporta and Mendes also had a meeting last month in Lisbon, where they discussed the 17-year-old's long-term future.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Barcelona extended Yamal's contract until 2026 in the summer of 2023 after his breakout performances for the club. The extension was done around the rules for contracts of players aged under 18.

Nevertheless, the Spanish attacker will turn 18 in July, and then, La Blaugrana will be able to sign the contract of the desired length with Lamine Yamal. In 2023, both parties also agreed to a second extension until 2030, and it will be activated next season due to Jorge Mendes' good relationship with Barcelona and Joan Laporta.

Ad

The Spaniard has played 43 matches this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 21 assists across all competitions for Hansi Flick's side. Yamal also scored during La Blaugrana's 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 9.

Hansi Flick claims Barcelona will not slow down after comfortable win over Borussia Dortmund in the UCL

FC Barcelona - Borussia Dortmund - Source: Getty

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has claimed that La Blaugrana will show no signs of stopping after a dominant win over Borussia Dortmund, as they will perform their best against Leganes. Flick's side will face Leganes in the La Liga on Saturday, April 12, at Estadio Municipal Butarque.

Ad

Ahead of the La Liga clash, the German tactician stated that Barca are ready to show how good they are in the upcoming away fixture. He said in the pre-match press conference (via fcbarcelonanoticias.com)

"We must show in every game how good we are. That is what the fans want. Play well, compete, and show our level."

Flick was also asked about the rotations in the playing XI, to which he replied:

Ad

"I will not confirm anything, but changes must be made, there are many games, and it is important to give rest."

La Blaugrana are leading the race for the La Liga title with 67 points after 30 games. They are also leading Borussia Dortmund by four goals ahead of their second-leg fixture in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday, April 15.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More