Supercomputer backs Arsenal to beat Real Madrid but ranks Gunners only third while predicting likely Champions League winners

According to British sports analytics company Opta's supercomputer, Premier League juggernauts Arsenal have been backed to overcome Spanish giants Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Ad

The two sides are set to battle it out in a mammoth two-legged last-eight clash over the next two weeks. While the Gunners dispatched Dutch side PSV 9-3 on aggregate in the Round of 16, Los Blancos had to rely on a penalty shootout to get the better of city rivals Atletico Madrid (2-2, 4-2 on penalties).

Although Real are the most successful team in the competition, with 15 titles to their name, Arsenal have been backed to win the tie. Opta's supercomputer has predicted that Mikel Arteta's side has a 50.2% chance of progressing to the semi-finals as opposed to the Merengues' 49.8%.

Ad

Trending

The Gunners have also been given a 15.6% chance of winning the competition, while the probability of victory given to Carlo Ancelotti's side is 12.2%. According to the computer, Real's arch-rivals Barcelona are the favorites to lift the title, with a 23.1% of doing so.

Both Arsenal and Real Madrid will be missing a host of key players for the game. A mid-season injury crisis has led to the likes of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Jesus being sidelined for the north London outfit.

Ad

For Los Blancos, Aurelien Tchouameni will miss out due to a yellow card suspension. Although Thibaut Courtois is likely to return to the lineup, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy haven't recovered from their respective injuries.

"We know what we are up against" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta makes claim ahead of UCL QF vs Real Madrid

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has claimed that his side are fully aware of the challenges that they will face against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Ad

The Gunners are on track to finish as Premier League runners-up for a third year in a row as they sit 11 points behind leaders Liverpool with seven games to go. The UCL is Arteta's last opportunity to win his first major trophy as manager since the 2019-20 FA Cup title.

Speaking to reporters after a 1-1 draw against Everton in the EPL (April 5), the Spanish tactician said (via Yahoo Sports):

"We know what we are up against. One of the most beautiful games that you can play in football, in the highest European competition, against the team that has dominated that competition in the last 20, 25 years. So, yeah, really looking forward to it."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The first leg of the UCL quarter-final tie between Arsenal and Real Madrid will be played at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 8. The reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu will take place on Wednesday, April 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaryan Nagraj Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.



A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.



Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.



When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist. Know More