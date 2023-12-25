Supercomputer predicts Boxing Day results as both Liverpool and Manchester United get ready for action

A supercomputer has predicted contrasting results for Manchester United and Liverpool as they take the field on Boxing Day in the Premier League.

According to Caught Offside, a supercomputer has predicted Liverpool to secure an emphatic 4-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor. The same computer has predicted Manchester United to once again drop points and pick up a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Both sides desperately need a win heading into their respective Boxing Day fixtures. The Reds have drawn their last two home games against United and then against Arsenal on Saturday, December 23.

Erik ten Hag's side, however, are in an even worse run of form in the Premier League. The Red Devils are currently winless in their last three league games and have failed to score a goal in each of those outings. They come into the game on the back of a 2-0 loss to West Ham United at London Stadium.

The two aforementioned fixtures are not the only Boxing Day games the supercomputer predicted. The computer also predicted wins for Nottingham Forest, Fulham, and Luton Town against Newcastle United, Bournemouth, and Sheffield United, respectively.

According to the aforementioned source, the supercomputer has taken various factors into consideration while making these predictions. Things like a team's record in past Boxing Day games, current form, etc. were all contributing factors for the predictions made.

How are Liverpool and Manchester United doing in the Premier League this season?

Liverpool and Manchester United have had contrasting fortunes in the 2023-24 season so far. The Reds are in the midst of a title race with the likes of Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Manchester City.

The team from Merseyside are currently second in the table, having accumulated 39 points from 18 games. They are just one point behind league leaders Arsenal.

United, on the other hand, are struggling to secure European football of any flavor. At the time of writing, they are eighth in the standings, having picked up 28 points from 18 matches. Erik ten Hag's side are eight points behind Tottenham Hotspur who currently occupy the final Champions League spot.

Manchester United did secure a 0-0 draw against Liverpool at Anfield earlier this month. Jurgen Klopp's side dominated the affair with 69 percent possession and 34 shots in the game to United's six but still failed to make use of their chances.