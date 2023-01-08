Supercomputer predicts where Manchester United and Liverpool will finish as potential top-six identified

A supercomputer has predicted where Manchester United and Liverpool will finish in the table at the end of the 2022-23 English Premier League season. Currently, United are 4th (35 points) and Liverpool are 6th (28 points) with both clubs having played 17 games each.

According to fivethirtyeight, Manchester United will finish 3rd behind Manchester City and Arsenal. Arsenal are currently at the top of the table with a lead of five points over the Cityzens.

The same model believes that Liverpool will finish the season in fifth place, outside the Champions League spots.

United are enjoying a good season under Erik ten Hag despite the drama surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo and his eventual departure from the club. They are on a 4-match winning run in the league with Marcus Rashford in glorious form.

The supercomputer has predicted that Manchester United will finish on 71 points while Liverpool are expected to end the season two points behind their arch-rivals on 69 points.

Newcastle United are expected to take the final Champions League spot and Tottenham Hotspur will complete the top-six, according to the model.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk excpected to be out for more than a month

After an indifferent start to the season, Jurgen Klopp's side were on a four-match winning run which was halted by Brentford on Monday (2 January 2023).

The Reds' star defender Virgil van Dijk is expected to be out for more than a month with a hamstring injury he suffered during their defeat to Brentford.

"It was a surprise for us and a big blow. The diagnosis was pretty harsh," said Klopp before Saturday's FA Cup tie with Wolves. We talk about weeks, more than a month. It's a muscle thing - nothing different to say - it was one sprint too much in that moment.

Klopp further added:

"For Virgil, it is hard for him but he played an incredible amount of games over the last years and we cannot use him on the pitch, only off the pitch, and we will do that.

Klopp also revealed that this was the first time Van Dijk has had a muscle issue.

"He never had an issue with muscles before and it just now happened. That's how it is. We did nothing different."

