Supercomputer predicts surprising result for Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League clash 

Supercomputers of FiveThirtyEight surprisingly predicted Liverpool to beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (9 October).

The Gunners are set to host the Reds in an important Premier League clash. Mikel Arteta's side are currently placed second in the Premier League table with 21 points from their first eight league games of the season. They sit two points behind Manchester City and will have the chance to get to the top on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side, meanwhile, are languishing in the 10th spot, having picked up only 10 points from their first seven games of the season.

Predictors, however, are picking Liverpool to get the job done, giving the Kops a 43% chance of winning the game. Arsenal have a 34% winning chance with the probability of a draw being counted at 23%.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta opened up on the clash against Liverpool

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have been a joy to watch so far this campaign. Mikel Arteta recently opened up on his team's upcoming clash (via arsenal.com):

"Again, it's another really exciting game to play against one of the toughest opponents in this league. It's going to be a really demanding match and it's gonna require us to be at our best again."

He spoke about how a win would help his team make a statement against the rest of the league:

"Every game is the same. Obviously, it's a big match. It's a fixture that everybody's looking for, against an opponent that has shown in the last five or six years the level that they have. And we have to show those opponents again that we have reached the level and we are ready to compete against them."

He added:

"I'm very conscious that we can get much better than where we are today. And not only that. We have to do better to be a team that wants to win and the challenge now is to do that every three days."

Arteta went on to praise William Saliba for his fantastic performances:

"I think the way he has established himself, the composure and leadership that he's shown on the pitch – it's done in a very natural way without any flashlights, just being himself. Being very quiet but at the same time, very confident."

