"Superstar in the making", "We have spawned a demon" - Fans in awe of Arsenal star's showing in 2-0 win over Leicester

Arsenal fans on X have waxed lyrical about Ethan Nwaneri after he excelled during their 2-0 win over Leicester City. The two sides faced each other in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, February 15.

The Gunners initially struggled in front of goal with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Martinelli missing out due to injury. However, Mikel Merino came off the bench in the second half to score a vital brace (81', 87'), ensuring his side sealed all three points.

Nwaneri stepped up for Arsenal down the right wing and was named the Player of the Match with a rating of 8.9, per FotMob. The 17-year-old looked assured on the ball, completing 28 passes with an accuracy of 88 percent, and creating two chances. He landed two shots on target from an attempted three and provided a lovely assist for their opening goal.

In addition, the Arsenal academy graduate made three tackles, won 12 duels, and completed six dribbles from an attempted seven - the most of any player on the pitch.

One Gunners fan posted on X:

"Ethan Nwaneri, superstar in the making"

Another fan tweeted:

"Ethan Nwaneri with a trademark Saka cross… we have spawned a demon."

Other fans reacted below:

"Nwaneri’s a JOKE," one fan commented

"Collect Raheem Sterling’s wages for the week and give it to Ethan Nwaneri 🥹", another added

"I have no words left for how good Nwaneri is," one fan admitted

"Hit the crossbar, hit the post and provided a delicate assist.. The Boy is a champion.. Another ⭐️StarBoy from the Hale End Talent factory. 💪🏻❤️ Take a bow Nwaneri..," another posted

How did Arsenal fare during their 2-0 win over Leicester?

Arsenal showed real determination to secure a hard-fought 2-0 win over Leicester and remain in the hunt for the Premier League title. They are second in the table with 53 points from 25 games, four points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

The Gunners dominated possession with 60 percent of the ball and completed 412 passes with an accuracy of 85 percent. Meanwhile, Leicester had 40 percent possession, completing 230 passes with an accuracy of 73 percent.

The Foxes were unable to make of their opportunities on the counter-attack, landing six shots in total with two being on target (xG of 0.22). In comparison, Arsenal landed 11 shots in total with five of them being on target, accumulating an xG of 1.49.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on February 15, 2025, at 8:20 PM IST. They are subject to change.

