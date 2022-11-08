“Sure he is not a 60 to 70 metres player anymore, but he has other virtues” – Brazil coach Tite explains reason behind surprise Dani Alves selection for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil boss Tite has defended his decision to pick 39-year-old Dani Alves in his squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Many believed the legendary right-back's international career was over after he left Barcelona in the summer to join Mexican side UNAM.
But Alves has clearly impressed in his 12 appearances for his new club and has earned a surprise call-up to go to Qatar.
Alves could feature in his fourth FIFA World Cup and is one of the most decorated players in history. This will be his final chance to win the one-team honor that has eluded him throughout his incredible career.
Brazil appear to have an incredibly strong squad on paper and are among the favorites to win the tournament.
In a press conference explaining his squad selection, Tite explained that Alves' leadership qualities and his technical attributes have led to him being selected. The 61-year-old boss stated (as per GOAL):
''He adds technical and tactical aspects that are impressive, to be an organiser, an articulator. Sure he is not a 60 to 70 metres player anymore, but he has other virtues. The criteria awards his technical quality, but mental and physical aspects too."
Tite explains why Gabriel Martinelli is included in Brazil's FIFA World Cup squad
The Arsenal forward was a surprise inclusion in the Samba Boys' squad for the FIFA World Cup, having only made three appearances for his country. Martinelli has been in startling form for the Gunners this term but faces fierce competition to get into the team ahead of the likes of Neymar and Vinicius Junior.
Tite explained that he is a huge admirer of the 21-year-old winger's attitude and aggression, as he explained (per Football.London):
“We like Martinelli aggressiveness. He’s one of the top players at Arsenal, the first placed in the Premier League. He’s good on 1v1, very rapid in transitions, he’s been keeping a good level."
Brazil will kick off their World Cup campaign on November 24 when they take on Serbia, before facing Switzerland and Cameroon in their other group games. The South Americans are aiming to become world champions for a record sixth time and claim their first title in 20 years.
