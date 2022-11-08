“Sure he is not a 60 to 70 metres player anymore, but he has other virtues” – Brazil coach Tite explains reason behind surprise Dani Alves selection for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil boss Tite has defended his decision to pick 39-year-old Dani Alves in his squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Many believed the legendary right-back's international career was over after he left Barcelona in the summer to join Mexican side UNAM.

But Alves has clearly impressed in his 12 appearances for his new club and has earned a surprise call-up to go to Qatar.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Djalma Santos previously held the record at 37 years old from the 1966 tournament 39-year-old Dani Alves will become the oldest Brazilian player at a World CupDjalma Santos previously held the record at 37 years old from the 1966 tournament 39-year-old Dani Alves will become the oldest Brazilian player at a World Cup 😮Djalma Santos previously held the record at 37 years old from the 1966 tournament 🇧🇷 https://t.co/uEB8kf0bGp

Alves could feature in his fourth FIFA World Cup and is one of the most decorated players in history. This will be his final chance to win the one-team honor that has eluded him throughout his incredible career.

Brazil appear to have an incredibly strong squad on paper and are among the favorites to win the tournament.

In a press conference explaining his squad selection, Tite explained that Alves' leadership qualities and his technical attributes have led to him being selected. The 61-year-old boss stated (as per GOAL):

''He adds technical and tactical aspects that are impressive, to be an organiser, an articulator. Sure he is not a 60 to 70 metres player anymore, but he has other virtues. The criteria awards his technical quality, but mental and physical aspects too."

Actu Foot @ActuFoot_ OFFICIEL ! La liste du Brésil pour la Coupe du monde ! OFFICIEL ! La liste du Brésil pour la Coupe du monde ! 🚨 OFFICIEL ! La liste du Brésil pour la Coupe du monde ! 🇧🇷 https://t.co/59wnkuIpW6

Tite explains why Gabriel Martinelli is included in Brazil's FIFA World Cup squad

The Arsenal forward was a surprise inclusion in the Samba Boys' squad for the FIFA World Cup, having only made three appearances for his country. Martinelli has been in startling form for the Gunners this term but faces fierce competition to get into the team ahead of the likes of Neymar and Vinicius Junior.

Tite explained that he is a huge admirer of the 21-year-old winger's attitude and aggression, as he explained (per Football.London):

“We like Martinelli aggressiveness. He’s one of the top players at Arsenal, the first placed in the Premier League. He’s good on 1v1, very rapid in transitions, he’s been keeping a good level."

Doc @karthikadhaigal



-



"I am trying everything to go to the world cup. When i was 7 my dad told me that when i am 21, there will be a world cup and you're going to be playing" @gabimartinelli on June 29th 2022 "I am trying everything to go to the world cup. When i was 7 my dad told me that when i am 21, there will be a world cup and you're going to be playing"- @gabimartinelli on June 29th 2022https://t.co/7XCRcTJJsp

Brazil will kick off their World Cup campaign on November 24 when they take on Serbia, before facing Switzerland and Cameroon in their other group games. The South Americans are aiming to become world champions for a record sixth time and claim their first title in 20 years.

