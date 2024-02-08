"Sure that Messi would have liked to retire at Barça" - La Liga president believes Lionel Messi was 'close' to returning to Barcelona last summer

La Liga president Javier Tebas recently claimed that Lionel Messi was 'close' to a return to Barcelona last year. Tebas said that given Messi's desire to return to the Catalan giants, he believed the two parties could overcome the economic issues.

Following his unceremonious exit from Barcelona back in August 2021, Lionel Messi was linked with a return to Camp Nou after parting ways with PSG in the summer of 2023. According to reports, the Argentine was willing to take a substantial wage cut to make the move happen.

However, the Blaugrana were battling serious FFP issues at the time and were unable to get a deal across the line. Unwilling to wait in the absence of guarantees from the club, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner decided to change his course and ended up joining Inter Miami instead.

Messi signed a two-and-half-year contract with the MLS franchise, which will expire next year. About the Argentine's potential return to Barcelona last summer, La Liga president Javier Tebas said (via Barca Universal):

"Messi's return to Barcelona last summer? Personally, because of Messi's and Barça's desire, I saw it close. When there is that affection, many economic issues are left aside. I saw it possible. I saw it close. I am sure that Messi would have liked to retire at Barça."

It is interesting to note that Lionel Messi is already enjoying the company of several former Barca colleagues at Inter Miami. Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez have all linked up with him at the MLS side.

"He will definitely play a farewell game at Barcelona": When La Blaugrana sporting director Deco confirmed Lionel Messi's farewell game

Considering the unpleasant conditions that led to his shocking departure back in 2021, many believe Lionel Messi deserves a proper farewell from Barcelona given his immense contributions to the club.

Speaking to football newspaper Lance! last year, Barca's director Deco said that there will be a farewell game for the Argentine icon. He said (via Forbes):

"He will definitely play a farewell game at Barcelona, but when that will be, we don't know. He's playing, and hopefully he'll play for more years, because people who like football, who like him, will be happy to see him happy."

In an appearance on El Mati de Catalunya Radio, club president Joan Laporta confirmed the plans, adding that it would take place after the completion of the new Spotify Camp Nou. Laporta said:

"It would be fantastic if Messi could be at the opening match at Camp Nou. It's been talked about and if it was in June 2026, that would be when the Spotify Camp Nou is finished."