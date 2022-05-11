“Surely got to play the pass the other way” – Jamie Carragher ‘can’t believe’ decision from Liverpool star during 2-1 win over Aston Villa

Jamie Carragher was left nearly speechless by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson's misplaced pass against Aston Villa. The Reds came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory at Villa Park thanks to goals from Joel Matip and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool's victory moves them level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City, who have played a game less.

However, all those connected with the Merseyside club would have had their hearts in their mouths around 20 minutes into the clash, when Allison was fed the ball while miles outside his box by Fabinho.

The Brazilian shot-stopper attempted to casually play the ball back to his teammate, but Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins read the attempted pass and intercepted it.

Unfortunately for the England striker, the ball deflected too far from his path, which allowed Alisson to retake control of the situation.

It was a hairy moment for Jurgen Klopp's number one and Reds legend Carragher, who was on commentary duty for Sky Sports, wasn't impressed with the keeper's casualness.

Carragher said (as quoted by HITC Sport):

“I can’t believe he even attempted that pass. Alisson has surely got to play the pass the other way.”

Watkins was attempting to add to his tally of goals against the Champions League finalists after his hat-trick against them during Aston Villa's 7-2 demolition of the Reds at Villa Park last season.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Alisson terrifies Liverpool teammates with moment of madness that nearly leads to goal Alisson terrifies Liverpool teammates with moment of madness that nearly leads to goalmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/Oo1OKFaT70

Carragher claims Sadio Mane is his favorite LIverpool player following Aston Villa winner

Mane scored his 22nd goal of the campaign with a beautiful header to give his side the vital three points to keep their Premier League title hopes alive.

The previous day, Sky Germany had reported that Bayern Munich were interested in signing the 30-year-old forward, who has just over 12 months left on his current Anfield deal.

Following the triumph in the Midlands, Carragher told Sky Sports:

"When I have watched Liverpool as a fan, Sadio Mane is my favourite player. There is just something about Mane. He's sacrificed himself at times and the shift he puts in.

"He, along with Salah, has been doing that for five years - they are never injured! They are there week in, week out for 90 minutes, getting the numbers up there every week. What they have done for this football club is unbelievable.

"I'm a huge fan of Sadio Mane and I can assure you he will be going nowhere because I will not let him go to Bayern Munich, he'd have me to deal with!"

Premier League @premierleague Mohamed Salah (22)

Diogo Jota (15)

Sadio Mane (15)



are just the second team in



#AVLLIV Mohamed Salah (22)Diogo Jota (15)Sadio Mane (15) @LFC are just the second team in #PL history to have three players reach 15 goals in a single campaign, after Man City in 2013/14 🔴 Mohamed Salah (22)🔴 Diogo Jota (15)🔴 Sadio Mane (15)@LFC are just the second team in #PL history to have three players reach 15 goals in a single campaign, after Man City in 2013/14 🎯#AVLLIV https://t.co/OCXzzfQfVV

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava