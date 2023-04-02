"Surpassed Ronaldo's legacy" "Chased Messi out of La Liga" - Twitter erupts as Karim Benzema stars in Real Madrid's 6-0 win with 7-minute hat-trick

Real Madrid demolished Real Valladolid 6-0, courtesy of a Karim Benzema hat-trick at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday, April 2. They reduced their gap on league leaders Barcelona to 12 points. Fans on Twitter reacted to the convincing performance by Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Los Blancos entered the La Liga clash 15 points behind Barca, having played a game less than the Catalan club. The consensus notion is that the league's fate is already a foregone conclusion. However, the Madrid giants needed a win to keep up the momentum ahead of El Clasico in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Ancelotti's team will make the trip to Camp Nou next to face Barcelona in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on April 5.

Brazilian attacker Rodrygo Goes gave Los Blancos the lead in the 22nd minute against Valladolid on Sunday. Benzema then took over the show.

The Frenchman, who won the 2022 FIFA Ballon d'Or, completed a seven-minute hat-trick. He registered his name on the scoresheet in the 29th minute. Benzema followed them up with 32nd-minute and 36th-minute strikes to complete his three-goal haul.

Benzema has now scored 22 goals in 30 appearances across competitions this season, including 14 in La Liga.

With the scoreline being 4-0 even before halftime, the game was done and dusted.

Marco Asensio scored in the 73rd minute to make the scoreline 5-0 for the hosts. Lucas Vasquez added another in injury time to make it 6-0 and add to Valladolid's misery.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Benzema starred in Real Madrid's smashing win against Real Valladolid:

Harrison✊🏼 @_harrisonjr 🤗 It's just 2023! and Karim Benzema has already surpassed Ronaldo's legacy at Realmadrid It's just 2023! and Karim Benzema has already surpassed Ronaldo's legacy at Realmadrid 😉🤗 https://t.co/KYsQJesBFq

lit_penguinclub @LitPenguinclub @FavioFavous_ @ESPNFC Benzema chased Messi out of la Liga and that's a fact, he couldn't compete with him, so he had to go to psg. @FavioFavous_ @ESPNFC Benzema chased Messi out of la Liga and that's a fact, he couldn't compete with him, so he had to go to psg.

⊰ @iraqiacore 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 RODRYGO KISSING THE BADGE AFTER SCORING🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 RODRYGO KISSING THE BADGE AFTER SCORING 😭😭😭😭😭🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 https://t.co/8t89jxmZbx

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Brilliant goal! Camavinga wins the ball to Kroos to Tchouameni to Asensio who plays a perfect pass to Rodrygo. Brilliant goal! Camavinga wins the ball to Kroos to Tchouameni to Asensio who plays a perfect pass to Rodrygo.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Rodrygo involved again! Brilliant cross to Benzema who scored with an overhead kick! 🤯 Rodrygo involved again! Brilliant cross to Benzema who scored with an overhead kick! 🤯

Sadikh 🇸🇳 @filosofbaol Le match de dingue de Rodrygo Goes🫣🫣🫣 Le match de dingue de Rodrygo Goes🫣🫣🫣 https://t.co/St7eyiottO

Kobby Founda🇬🇭 @Founda__ Rodrygo has been watching a lot of Raphinha comps and I must say it’s paying off. Rodrygo has been watching a lot of Raphinha comps and I must say it’s paying off. https://t.co/DmaFq6jt2I

C ☻ @ChronozRMF Rodrygo whenever he plays as a “10” Rodrygo whenever he plays as a “10” https://t.co/F4zvv8tPCN

vibey 🪁 @vib9y rodrygo picking up form before the chelski game SEMI FINALS HERE WE COME rodrygo picking up form before the chelski game SEMI FINALS HERE WE COME https://t.co/q6qgqWsaPT

Boadi Cocoa Tea 🍵❤ @Cocoatea57 Rodrygo is the Player real madrid should give him the chance and support they're giving Vini Jnr Rodrygo is the Player real madrid should give him the chance and support they're giving Vini Jnr 💥 https://t.co/8OpBXviPZL

tayo @tayoolaosebikan One thing that will surely make Rodrigo Goes go far in football is his finishing skills. One thing that will surely make Rodrigo Goes go far in football is his finishing skills.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone KARIM BENZEMA WITH A BICYCLE KICK FOR HIS HATTRICK KARIM BENZEMA WITH A BICYCLE KICK FOR HIS HATTRICK

EuroFoot @eurofootcom '29, '32, '36 — incredible hat-trick for Karim Benzema against Real Valladolid, took him just 7 minutes. Incredible. ⚔️'29, '32, '36 — incredible hat-trick for Karim Benzema against Real Valladolid, took him just 7 minutes. Incredible. ⚔️⚽️ '29, '32, '36 — incredible hat-trick for Karim Benzema against Real Valladolid, took him just 7 minutes. Incredible. https://t.co/TbNta94izk

Ā @ProudFede



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 And people thought we were joking when we said, world is not ready for Ramadan Karim Benzema.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 And people thought we were joking when we said, world is not ready for Ramadan Karim Benzema. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 ⭐️ https://t.co/etpftCrS0y

Janty @CFC_Janty



It’s so over for us Ramdan Karim Benzema with a hatrickIt’s so over for us Ramdan Karim Benzema with a hatrick It’s so over for us 😂😂😂

Twilight @the_marcoli_boy Benzema showing Lewandowski he is the Ballon D'or winner Benzema showing Lewandowski he is the Ballon D'or winner https://t.co/i5JOQO4HwU

MadridistaReal @RMadridistaReal Welcome to the Karim Benzema show. Welcome to the Karim Benzema show. https://t.co/TwMZfhfEKr

cherry 🖤♧ @cherry_lfc Chelsea fans watching Benzema score a hat-trick within 7 minutes Chelsea fans watching Benzema score a hat-trick within 7 minutes https://t.co/r5AnNMjzUm

Madrid Universal @MadridUniversal



— @diarioas Ramadan is Benzema's period. He scored that hattrick against Chelsea last season during the fasting period. Ramadan is Benzema's period. He scored that hattrick against Chelsea last season during the fasting period. — @diarioas https://t.co/F3cQcHBi2D

Karim Benzema's form should be a massive boost for Real Madrid ahead of the Barcelona showdown

Heading into the season, Karim Benzema was the player who Real Madrid fans relied upon to lead the team to success this season.

The prolific Frenchman, however, struggled with injuries and spent a significant amount of time on the sidelines.

Benzema looked like his familiar self against Valladolid. Not only the hat trick, but the way he scored the goals was soothing to the eyes.

With a showdown against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey looming, fans will hope that Benzema can replicate a performance of the same caliber. Real Madrid trail the tie 1-0 after losing the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The two top Spanish teams, meanwhile, have faced off four times across competitions so far this season with Xavi's team leading the duel 3-1.

Poll : 0 votes