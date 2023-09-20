Surprise Arsenal player called up to first-team training by Arteta ahead of PSV clash as Gabriel Martinelli misses out

Arsenal under-21 star Charles Sagoe Jr. was reportedly spotted in first-team training ahead of the Gunners' UEFA Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday (September 20).

Mikel Arteta's side make their return to Europe's highest club football competition for the first time since the 2016/17 season. However, the north London outfit will be without Gabriel Martinelli, who suffered a hamstring injury during the club's 1-0 victory against Everton on Sunday (September 17).

Sagoe Jr.'s inclusion in training seems reasonable, given he primarily plays as a left-winger. The youngster can also perform the number 10 role or be deployed as a striker if and when needed.

According to TBR, the 19-year-old may be handed a spot on the Arsenal bench this evening. However, an appearance for the youngster is highly unlikely, given Arteta can turn to other wide players in Reiss Nelson, Leandro Trossard, and Emile Smith Rowe.

Sagoe Jr. is yet to make a first-team appearance for his club. He's represented the under-18 and under-21 youth sides, bagging a total of 17 goals and seven assists in 69 appearances.

"We need to do some further tests"- Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides Gabriel Martinelli injury update ahead of UEFA Champions League clash

Gabriel Martinelli coming off injured (via Getty Images)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed Gabriel Martinelli's absence for the Gunners' first UEFA Champions League clash since the 2016/17 season. The north London side will face PSV Eindhoven tonight.

Martinelli hobbled off after his goal was disallowed for offside in the 24th minute of Arsenal's 1-0 away victory against Everton on Sunday. Leandro Trossard replaced the Brazil international and scored the fixture's only goal in the 69th minute.

Addressing Martinelli's injury, Arteta said (via Football London):

"He felt something in his hamstring. We need to do some further tests."

The pacey winger got off to a decent start this year, managing two assists in five Premier League appearances. He will look to, replicate last season's performances, where he managed 15 league goals and five assists.

Arteta confirmed that the extent of his winger's injury remains unknown at the moment. The Spanish tactician and his coaching staff will hope for Martinelli's speedy return, given he's currently the first-choice left-sided winger at the Emirates.