Surprise club join Barcelona and Saudi Arabia with $50 million proposal to sign Lionel Messi on loan: Reports

To Lionel Messi, Barcelona will always be home, regardless of wherever he is in the world. A number of clubs have allegedly indicated their interest in signing the mercurial forward on loan after his Inter Miami side were eliminated from the playoff race.

The failure of Messi and Inter Miami to reach the MLS Playoffs this season has left the door open for a temporary exit for him. Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for the forward, which is possibly more feasible than the permanent deal they failed to offer him last summer.

Lionel Messi is not one who will be short of suitors if he chooses to make himself available on a temporary basis, as evidenced by the reported interest in him. Saudi clubs have allegedly contacted his entourage to enquire about the possibility of a loan switch after he turned down a permanent move this summer.

Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola has now reported that Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo FC have decided to join Barcelona in the race for Lionel Messi. He revealed that Sao Paulo are prepared to offer a loan fee of $50 million to Inter Miami to allow the forward join them.

The South American giants will look to tempt Messi with an opportunity to play club football in South America for the first time as a professional. The Brazilian side are not doing so well in recent times despite being one of their country's most successful sides ever.

Sao Paulo will look to benefit from Messi's talent while giving him a platform to keep himself fit during the off-season. The loan path is not new for MLS stars, with both Thierry Henry and David Beckham also previously taking it.

Barcelona keen on Lionel Messi ahead of new MLS season.

Inter Miami have reportedly given Lionel Messi the blessing to choose a loan spell away from the club. Despite interest from elsewhere, a return to Barcelona is most likely if he decides to move on loan.

Messi has two games left for Inter Miami, both against Charlotte FC this month, before his season ends. The 36-year-old will be out of action until February, at the earliest, a prospect that may seem unsatisfactory to him.

The forward looks keen on leading Argentina to the 2024 Copa America in June, and will be willing to keep himself in the best possible shape. Because of this, he may be unwilling to stay out of action for four months, and may choose to join Barcelona, if an offer arrives.