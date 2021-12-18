Surprise manager with £25 million release clause emerges as potential replacement for Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United: Reports

English Premier League club Manchester United are reported to be in contact with Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim as a potential replacement for caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick. The Portuguese manager is highly rated amongst emerging coaches across the world. Amorim left Benfica in 2017 to embark on a new journey as a coach.

The 36-year-old Portuguese midfielder had worked as a manager with Casa Pia, Braga B, and Braga before he was released to join Sporting on an £8 Million contract.

Journalist Jorge Nicola has said the possibility of Amorim's arrival at Old Trafford has been approved by Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

In just one year of his managerial career at Sporting, Amorim has written his name in the club's history books after winning two League Cups and guiding the team in winning the Primeira Liga. His team remained unbeaten in 32 matches.

Manchester United would have to pay the £25 million release clause to Sporting if the English Premier League giant wish to sign him, while Rangnick continues to bring structural changes to the club. While announcing the signing of German coaching legend Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United agreed to give him an interim manager role for six months only.

However, Rangnick has been entrusted with a two year contract as a consultant to the club to bring much-needed structural changes. He will have a say in the signing and contract extension of different players at the club.

Manchester United sacked former player-turned-coach Ole Gunner Solskjaer in November after a three-year stint at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick took over the charge after sacking Solskjaer where the former Red Devils member managed to snatch a draw against then table leader Chelsea. Carrick also won a Champions League match and ended his brief role as interim manager with a perfect success rate. Carrick left the club after the confirmed arrival of German godfather Ralf Rangnick.

Ralf Rangnick has had a good start to his managerial career at Old Trafford as the coach, winning two back-to-back EPL games and qualifying for the next round of the Champions League.

The Portuguese influence at the club would get a boost if, in case, Manchester United agree to sign Ruben Amorim. The Red Devils already have three Portugal international players - Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes - as their starting XI members.

Both Ronaldo and Bruno have a history with Sporting as they began their careers as teenage sensations from the Lisbon-based club only.

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is yet to reveal January transfer window plans

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has been at the helm at Old Trafford for a month and the German is to reveal his potential targets for the January transfer window plans. Manchester United splashed a huge amount of money to bring in Jadon Sancho, Rafael Varane and 5-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

The defensive midfielder's position is up for grabs while the club seems to have settled with the duo of McTominay and Fred week in and week out. Football pundits believe the only key missing to a wonderful team at Old Trafford is of a defensive midfielder.

A decent player in that position would turn the fortunes in favor of the Premier League giants. It will be interesting to see if Ralf Rangnick has a potential target for this position to sign during the winter or summer window.

