Surprise PL club wanted to sign Real Madrid star Endrick in the January transfer window: Reports

Real Madrid striker Endrick was a real target for Premier League outfit West Ham United during the January transfer window, TBR Football has revealed. The young striker was targeted by several sides due to his struggles for minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

Endrick completed his heralded transfer from Palmeiras to Real Madrid as he turned 18 in the summer of 2024. After an impressive start to life in Spain, scoring on his league and UEFA Champions League debuts, he found game time hard to come by. Because of this, the option of a loan to a different side emerged, and several sides declared their interest in the teenager.

TBR Football has reported that West Ham were, indeed, among the sides interested in the Brazil international and approached him. Their approach was rebuffed by the Spanish giants, and they also faced rejection from the representatives of the young striker, as well.

The Hammers found themselves in dire need of a new striker after Michail Antonio suffered a broken leg following his car accident and Niclas Fullkrug picked up another injury. Makeshift striker Jarrod Bowen also picked up an injury, which saw him spend weeks on the sidelines, as did Crysencio Summerville and Lucas Paqueta.

In a bid to make life easier for manager Graham Potter, the Hammers tried to sign Real Madrid youngster Endrick on loan. They went on to sign Brighton & Hove Albion star Evan Ferguson temporarily, having also failed with a bid to sign Jhon Duran, now of Al-Nassr.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was key to Endrick remaining at the club, as he showed his trust in the teenager verbally. The 18-year-old striker has found the net four times in just 318 minutes of action for Los Blancos this season, and will continue his development at the club.

Real Madrid in trouble as defender picks up injury - Reports

Real Madrid have been left in a bit of trouble following an injury to experienced defender David Alaba, as per ESPN. The Austria international is expected to miss between two and three weeks of action due to his thigh injury.

Alaba returned to action last month after more than a year on the sidelines with a serious knee injury and made two substitute appearances. He will now miss the games against Leganes and Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey and league, respectively. He is also doubtful for both games against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

David Alaba joins Antonio Rudiger, who picked up an injury on Saturday, on the treatment table, plunging the side into a crisis. Carlo Ancelotti now has only Raul Asencio and Aurelien Tchouameni as his options at centre-back, with the club having failed to add a defender in the transfer market.

