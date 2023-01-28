“Surprised how nice and humble he is” – DJ Mad Gee on ‘shock’ interaction with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

DJ Mad Gee almost fainted when he spotted Cristiano Ronaldo in Miyazu, Jeddah. Miyazu is an upscale Japanese restaurant that the elites of the society usually visit.

Mad Gee was surprised to see Ronaldo to his right inside the restaurant. He spoke about the surreal interaction, saying (via Tatler):

‘I was literally in shock from the moment he came until he left,’ he says over Zoom, still in disbelief. ‘He stayed there for like two hours, and I couldn't even look at him. He was really nice though; he liked the music. He was dancing in his seat, raising his hands and waving the napkin around. He threw us a couple of smiles; that's what broke the ice."

DJ Mad Gee added that Ronaldo liked the music and promised to return to the restaurant. He said:

"When he was leaving, he looked at us in the DJ booth, then he smiled and came back and shook our hands: you know, a manly handshake and with a hug? I was very happy, and surprised how nice and humble he is. He said, 'The music is amazing. I'm definitely coming back.'”

Ronaldo is currently playing in Saudi Arabia, as he has spent almost the entirety of his career in Europe. However, his star power in Asia is just as big as it is in any other part of the world, it seems.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr career hasn't gotten off to an ideal start

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr is a record-breaking one in more than one aspect. The Portuguese is currently the highest-paid player in the history of the sport, earning an approximate salary of €200 million per year.

However, the Portuguese is yet to open his account despite playing two full games. He made his debut for the Saudi Pro League club against Al-Ettifaq. Al-Nassr won the game 1-0, courtesy of Anderson Talisca's goal.

Rudi Garcia's team, though, succumbed to a 3-1 defeat in their most recent game against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal, with Ronaldo making another blank.

Al-Nassr will next take the field on February 3 against Al-Fateh in an SPL away clash.

